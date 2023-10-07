Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 19,000 By Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 19,000 By Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best camera smartphones you can consider buying from top smartphone brands under Rs19,999

Buy Best Smartphone Camera from top brands at Early Access Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Attention buyers! Amazon’s biggest sale of the year is back with exciting deals on the latest smartphones. Picking a smartphone with the best cameras and the latest processors can be a tedious task. To make the shopping experience easier for you we bring you the best-reviewed smartphones displayed on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. We have curated the best camera segment smartphones with the latest processors and technology that can multi-task on the go. Check the top brands like OnePlus, Redmi, Samsung, Xiaomi for best camera phones. Keep in mind that Early Access Deals are exclusive to Prime members starting from October 7, 2023 for non-prime members, they can start shopping from October 8, 2023. Don’t forget to use SBI banking cards to avail an instant 10 per cent discount and other exclusive coupons while shopping on Amazon.

Trending Now

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is the best-reviewed smartphone displayed on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

is the best-reviewed smartphone displayed on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. This device features a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that can easily do multi-tasking without heating up your smartphone.

The best thing about the device is that it has a massive 108 MP main camera, a 2MP depth-assist lens, and a 2MP macro lens camera. That is made for capturing clear and crisp images.

One Plus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G device has an impressive 6.72 inches Full HD+ display, a 120 Hz refresh rate panel, and a peak brightness of 680 nits.

The device runs on Oxygen O.S which is based on Android 13.1 and provides a clean and stock-based user interface.

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes in two variants 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256 GB storage.

The Nord CE Lite 5G has a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology.

Buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G at a deal price of Rs- 19,999 at Amazon Great Indian Festival.

You may like to read

Buy Now

When you talk about best camera phones under budget, you cannot miss the new Samsung Galaxy M34 5G displayed on sale at Amazon Great Indian Festival.

The Galaxy M34 has a powerful Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz that can do multi-tasking with ease. It gets 12 bands of support for a true 5G experience.

This smartphone features a 50MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup The primary camera is a 50MP with no shake Camera 8MP, a 2MP depth lens, and a 13MP selfie camera.

The display features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Resolution, Super AMOLED display corning gorilla glass 5 that provides scratch-free protection.

The device has a long-day battery capacity of 6000mAH. The phone also gets 1 Year manufacturer warranty and 6-month manufacturer warranty on inbox accessories including batteries.

Samsung Galaxy M34 comes in 3 different colours- midnight blue, prism silver, and, waterfall blue. The device runs on Android 13.0 for a user-friendly experience.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 33 per cent discount on the Samsung Galaxy M34 with a sale price of Rs- 16,499.

Buy Now

The new Redmi 12 5G is installed with a power-efficient Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform 4nm technology.

is installed with a power-efficient Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform 4nm technology. Capture the true colours of images with the 50MP AI Dual camera with vintage film filters, film frame, portrait, night mode, and an 8MP selfie camera.

The display is a large 6.79″ Full HD+ 90Hz panel enhanced with AdaptiveSync display with corning gorilla glass 3 for scratch-free resistance.

The device has a mammoth 5000mAh battery with a 22.5W charger included in the box.

For a clean user-friendly interface, this device runs on Android 13.0 powered by MIUI 14.

This smartphone gets a 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Virtual RAM can be extended in the phone settings.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 28 per cent discount on the Redmi 12 5G with a sale price of Rs- 11,498.

Buy Now

Check the latest release by Realme Narzo 60 5G whether you’re gaming, browsing, or watching videos, every interaction will be a delight for your eyes.

whether you’re gaming, browsing, or watching videos, every interaction will be a delight for your eyes. Capture stunning street photography moments with the powerful 64 MP main camera. This camera is specifically designed to perform in urban environments, capturing intricate details and vibrant colors with precision.

This device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor capable of doing multi-tasking with ease.

The Realme Narzo also features a big Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate for enhanced visual clarity.

Get an all-day battery life in Narzo 60 5G capable of charging 500 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging technology.

The device also comes in different storage sizes, the primary being 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers an 18 per cent discount on the Realme Narzo 60 5G with a sale price of Rs- 16,499.

Buy Now

Check the new mid-range smartphone device iQOO Z7s 5G by Vivo.

by Vivo. The device has a Snapdragon 695 5G processor with a 6nm energy efficient process which will consume less power and enhance the battery life.

The camera features 64MP Optical Image Stabilization for sharper image quality and an ultra-stable camera it has a 2MP bokeh camera for in-depth effects and a Front Selfie camera of 16MP.

The display of the smartphone is 6.38 inches Full HD+ AMOLED display, a 1300 nits peak local brightness, a 90 Hz refresh rate panel, a Schott Xensation UP glass protection for scratch-resistance screen, and IP54 rated for water and dust-proof protection.

This smartphone has a 44W Flash Charge technology which can reach 50% in just 23 minutes 11. For ultra game mode and motion control the iQOO device has a 1200Hz instant touch sampling rate for an immersive gaming experience.

iQOO Z7s 5G comes in 2 quirky colours- Norway blue and Pacific Night.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 28 per cent discount on the iQOO Z7s 5G by Vivo with a sale price of Rs- 17,999.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES