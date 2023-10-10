Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check Deals On Mixer Grinders With 69% Off From Top Brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023- get huge discount offers on premium mixer grinders and also use SBI banking cards to get extra 10 per cent discount during the Festival Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale- Get Huge Discount On Premium Mixer-Grinders

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Attention buyers, the Amazon Festival Sale is coming to an end on October 10, 2023 midnight. Today can be your last resort to shop and get attractive discounts and deals on electronics and other home appliances. There are exciting discounts available during the sale on all major kitchen appliances, including mixer grinders. The company has rolled out the best-rated mixer grinders you can find during the Festival Sale. Other than discounts, Amazon is also offering exchange benefits, no-cost EMI options, and bank payment offers.

Check out the deals offered as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 where you can expect discounts of up to 69 per cent on premium mixer-grinder. Consider using your SBI credit card to pay in order to receive a 10 percent discount right now.

Buy the new Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. The uniquely designed blunt pounding blade with thick edges which replicates the pounding effect on dry ingredients gives you an authentic texture and taste.

Completely hands-free operation with unique lid-lock technology and strong suction feet for added stability.

The stainless steel blades provide high performance in wet, dry, and grinding.

The mixer grinder gets a concealed bush for contamination-free mixing and grinding

It has adjustable 3 speeds, getting up to 1000W for heavy-duty grinding.

The high-grade stainless steel jars have an ergonomic design of jar handles for easy operations.

The grinder also gets an overload protector for safe operations.

Buy the new Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder at a discounted price of Rs 5,999.

Check the Preethi Zodiac mixer grinder (750 watts ) displayed at Amazon Sale can serve all your grinding needs.

This Preethi mixer grinder has a powerful 750W Vega W5 Motor that ensures robust operations

The mixer gets a 3-in-1 Insta fresh Fruit Juicer Jar

The mixer grinder comes along with 5 jars serving all kinds of grinding needs.

Its speed control can be adjusted in 3 stages.

Since your mixer grinder runs on a powerful motor there will be less noise.

You also get 5 years of warranty on the motor.

Buy the Preethi Zodiac Mixer Grinder 750 Watt at a discounted price of Rs 8,950.

Get a special deal on Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder featuring on Amazon Sale.

featuring on Amazon Sale. Crompton’s premium and powerful mixer grinder with enhanced motor ventilation and multifunction blade system.

The grinder operates at 750 Watts suitable for heavy-duty grinding.

There are 3 jar sizes i.e. 0.5Litre, 1Litre and 1.5Litre

The mixer grinder by Crompton had additional safety features like a chrome-plated knob, firm cushion pads, flow breaker jars, and Motor Vent-X Technology for enhanced air circulation

The package contains 1 Crompton mixer grinder, 3 stainless steel jars and lids, 1 Juicer jar with lid, an Instruction Manual, and a warranty card.

Crompton mixer grinder has an ergonomic handle design for firm grip and leak-proof lids.

Buy Crompton’s premium and powerful mixer grinder at a special price of just Rs 4,349.

Check Morphy Richards 750 Watts Mixer Grinder featuring on Amazon Sale.

The Mixer grinder operates at 750 Watts for heavy-duty grinding.

With the grinder, you get 4 Jars with 1 juicer jar with a locking system.

Since your mixer grinder runs on a powerful motor there will be a lower decibel of noise.

The 4 hardened stainless steel blades serve multiple functions.

It gets an adjustable 3-speed control you can operate the mixer grinder at any speed you want.

Buy Morphy Richards 750 Watts Mixer Grinder at a special price of just Rs 2,899.

