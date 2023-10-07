Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Check Exciting Deals On Tablets From Samsung, Apple, Redmi; Get Flat Rs 10,000 Off On Credit Cards

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is offering up to 60 per cent off on top-brand touchscreen tablets at incredible prices. You can also receive mega discounts while using SBI banking cards and exchange deals.

Get Up To 60 per cent off on Best Touch screen Tablets on Top Brands starting From October 7, 2023.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is set to bring multiple offers and discounts at incredible prices. From top manufacturing brands like Apple, Samsung, and more, here’s everything you need to know from price drops to specifications displayed on Amazon.In. However, there is a catch, prime members will have first access to tablet deals, while non-prime members will receive discounts and offers on October 8, 2023. Here are some more interesting updates: you may now earn up to Rs 10,000 off by using credit cards and an instant 10% discount by using SBI banking cards. Here are some of the best-rated smart tablets available during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a powerful Octa-Core processor which can do multi-tasking with ease.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has a 10.4″ display size with a TFT display screen and a 60Hz display panel.

This smart tablet is enhanced with Dolby Atmos powered by dual speakers by AKG for optimal sound quality.

Although Galaxy S6 lite features a large display the tablet has a slim 7mm sides, is lightweight, and has a premium metallic back design.

This tablet offers a battery capacity of 7,040mAh which leaves you with enough charge for the day.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It has additional features like video recording with Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 30fps resolution.

The base variant has 4 GB RAM which is expandable up to 8GB through Virtual RAM. The tablet also offers a base storage of 64 GB Internal storage which is also expandable up to 1TB.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 36 per cent discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (10.4 inches) S-Pen in the Box with a deal price of Rs- 19,999.

The Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip (10.9-inch) is the best-rated tablet displayed on sale at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

The iPad Air has a big 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display1 with True Tone and an anti-reflective coating for optimal brightness.

The Apple iPad runs on the most powerful chip i.e. Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine for multi-tasking purposes.

This tablet features a 12MP rear wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera at the center.

The Apple iPad Air runs on the most powerful Operation System i.e. iPadOS.

The 5th Generation Apple iPad Air starts at a base variant of 64 GB Internal storage.

The tablet is available in blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space grey enhanced with the best stereo landscape speakers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 17 per cent discount on the Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip (10.9-inch) with a deal price of Rs- 49,999.

The new Xiaomi Pad 6 (11 inches) comes with a powerful Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor, Adreno 650. Metal Unibody Design

The tablet gets up to 8GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage.

The display boasts a massive 11-inch display, a 144Hz 7-Stage Refresh Rate with 2880*1800 high resolution.

The new Xiaomi tablet gets Quad Speakers powered by Dolby Atmos for a crystal-clear sound experience.

This tablet has a long-lasting 8840mAh battery that runs all day long.

For a user-friendly experience, the Xiaomi tablet runs on Android 13 and MIUI 14 with Android and security updates.

The tablet features an 8MP front camera with a focus frame and a 13MP rear camera.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 38 per cent discount on Xiaomi Pad 6 (11 inches) with a deal price of Rs- 25,999.

Check out the latest tablet by Samsung, the Galaxy S8 Display featuring an 11-inch display, and an LCD screen featuring a 120Hz display.

The sides are made of Armor Aluminum casing that guards against all sorts of bumps and drops.

Galaxy S8 Tab Processor comes with lightning-fast speeds with the 4nm processor of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

This device has a battery capacity of 8,000 mAh and has a 45W Super Fast Charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 13MP + 6MP rear dual camera and a 12MP front camera.

Experience high-quality audio with Dolby Atmos quad speakers.

This tablet comes in 3 different colours- Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 27 per cent discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11 inches with a deal price of Rs- 48,999.

Buy the new Redmi Pad 10.61 inches is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-Core processor and ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The tablet gets 4GB RAM and 128GB Internal Storage that is expandable upto 1TB with SD Card.

The display boasts a 2000 x 1200 high resolution (10.61 inch) display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate panel.

Get an immersive experience with Quad Speakers powered by Dolby Atmos.

The device also gets a long-lasting 8000 mAh battery that can run all day long.

To get a user-friendly experience the tablet gets Android 12 with MIUI 13 Android and security updates.

The Redmi Pad gets an 8MP Rear Camera with Full HD recording and an 8MP Front Camera with a 105-degree view.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 50 per cent discount on Redmi Pad 10.61 inches with a deal price of Rs- 14,499.

