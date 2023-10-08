Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale – Find Attractive Deals On Best Selling Smart Water Geysers Starting At Rs 7,699

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts today from October 8, 2023 It is open for all the buyers . Get heavy discounts and exciting offer on various categories. The company is also offering instant 10 per cent discount on using SBI banking cards while placing an order on the Amazon.In.

Get Exciting offers on Smart Water Geysers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The annual festival sale by Amazon is offering exciting deals and offers for all the buyers shopping on Amazon India. This festive season Amazon brings you deals you never came across on a wide range of categories. The e-commerce giant is offering 61 per cent off on the best smart water geysers on Amazon’s Festival Sale. To make your search easier we have curated the best-selling smart water geysers starting under Rs 10,000. Also using SBI banking cards can get you assured 10 per cent discount on every order you place during the Amazon Sale.

Smart Geysers comes with a voice control feature, self-cleaning technology, over-heat protection, and can be voice commanded through Google and Alexa. Here is a list of Best Smart Selling Water Geysers on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

Buy the new Hindware Atlantic Elicio Ipro 15 L Water Heater on Amazon Sale.

on Amazon Sale. Wi-Fi-Enabled Smart Features- This water heater has IOT technology that makes it a Wi-Fi-enabled geyser. Using the Hindware Smart Appliances app or voice can activate the commands

This water heater has IOT technology that makes it a Wi-Fi-enabled geyser. Using the Hindware Smart Appliances app or voice can activate the commands Additional Features- It has Geo-fencing technology, that enables automatic readiness of the hot water or switching Off the geyser based on the user’s mobile location.

It has Geo-fencing technology, that enables automatic readiness of the hot water or switching Off the geyser based on the user’s mobile location. Voice Command- Now you can plan your hot shower at your command. This water heater geyser works with Alexa and OK Google. All you must do is command and plan your hot shower. Enjoy a refreshing shower at your command.

Now you can plan your hot shower at your command. This water heater geyser works with Alexa and OK Google. All you must do is command and plan your hot shower. Enjoy a refreshing shower at your command. Durable Glass-Lined Tank- The Hindware Atlantic Elicio Ipro IOT-enabled water heater has a glass-lined water heater tank for superior protection against corrosion and high durability, to ensure you get fresh hot water for every bath.

The Hindware Atlantic Elicio Ipro IOT-enabled water heater has a glass-lined water heater tank for superior protection against corrosion and high durability, to ensure you get fresh hot water for every bath. 5-Star rating- This water heater has a 5-star rating meaning the highest level of energy efficiency. The Hindware Atlantic Elicio Ipro water heater consumes less energy than the other lower star-rated ones.

This water heater has a 5-star rating meaning the highest level of energy efficiency. The Hindware Atlantic Elicio Ipro water heater consumes less energy than the other lower star-rated ones. Led Indicator- This water heater geyser is equipped with LED indicators; the water heater displays a red light to indicate Power on and a green light indicating Heating On.

This water heater geyser is equipped with LED indicators; the water heater displays a red light to indicate Power on and a green light indicating Heating On. Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 44 per cent discount on the Hindware Atlantic Elicio Ipro 15 L Water Heater with a deal price of Rs 7,699.

Buy Now

The Crompton Solarium Qube Iot 25 Litre Smart Storage Water Heater (Geyser) is the best-reviewed product on Amazon Sale.

is the best-reviewed product on Amazon Sale. Easy to use- Crompton’s wifi enabled storage water heater can be controlled remotely from anywhere through the Crompton mobile app.

Crompton’s wifi enabled storage water heater can be controlled remotely from anywhere through the Crompton mobile app. Customised settings- Solarium Qube IOT offers pre-set bathing modes for a customised bathing experience.

Solarium Qube IOT offers pre-set bathing modes for a customised bathing experience. Voice Control- Use Alexa and Google Assistant to control Solarium Qube IOT through voice command.

Use Alexa and Google Assistant to control Solarium Qube IOT through voice command. Warranty- You get a 7-year warranty on the tank, a 2-year warranty on the element, and a 2-year warranty on the product provided by Crompton from the date of purchase.

You get a 7-year warranty on the tank, a 2-year warranty on the element, and a 2-year warranty on the product provided by Crompton from the date of purchase. Advanced safety feature- Capillary Thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out & multi-functional valve to provide higher safety.

Capillary Thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out & multi-functional valve to provide higher safety. Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 27 per cent discount on Crompton Solarium Qube Iot 25L Smart Storage Water Heater with a deal price of Rs 13,500.

Buy Now

Bring home the new Panasonic 25-liter Duro Smart Geyser packed with new features.

packed with new features. Voice control- This smart geyser works with Alexa and Google.

This smart geyser works with Alexa and Google. Features- The 4 1 multi-function valve and energy monitoring, auto temperature cut-off, and On/Off, are the newest features to be added. The self-diagnosis feature with multi-power selection helps you to adjust wattage according to your needs.

The 4 1 multi-function valve and energy monitoring, auto temperature cut-off, and On/Off, are the newest features to be added. The self-diagnosis feature with multi-power selection helps you to adjust wattage according to your needs. Digital Display- The geyser comes with an LED digital display and is suitable for high-rise buildings. It is also Wi-Fi-based and can be controlled from anywhere, with the digital temperature control you can voice command with Infra Red Remote compatible with Alexa, OK Google, and the MirAIe app.

The geyser comes with an LED digital display and is suitable for high-rise buildings. It is also Wi-Fi-based and can be controlled from anywhere, with the digital temperature control you can voice command with Infra Red Remote compatible with Alexa, OK Google, and the MirAIe app. Warranty- You get 3 3-year warranty on the product, 4 years on the heating element, and 7 years on the inner tank of the Geyser.

You get 3 3-year warranty on the product, 4 years on the heating element, and 7 years on the inner tank of the Geyser. Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 39 per cent discount on the Panasonic 25-liter Duro Smart Geyser with a deal price of Rs 16,999.

Buy Now

Haier has newly launched its product on Amazon. This water heater has all the features you are looking for.

WiFi Controlled- Haier’s latest range of Water heaters is equipped with inbuilt smart Wi-Fi technology that sets the water temperature according to the needs and wants.

Haier’s latest range of Water heaters is equipped with inbuilt smart Wi-Fi technology that sets the water temperature according to the needs and wants. Bacteria Proof System- To ensure a healthy and hygienic shower, Intelligent Bacteria Proof System (iBPS) Technology heats up water at its highest temperature and eliminates bacteria that are harmful to skin and hair.

To ensure a healthy and hygienic shower, Intelligent Bacteria Proof System (iBPS) Technology heats up water at its highest temperature and eliminates bacteria that are harmful to skin and hair. UMC Tank – Haier’s personalized range of Spa Wi-Fi water heaters is equipped with a three-layer Ultra Micro Coating tank for enhanced durability.

Haier’s personalized range of Spa Wi-Fi water heaters is equipped with a three-layer Ultra Micro Coating tank for enhanced durability. 8 Bars Rated Pressure – Assurance to withstand 8 bar rated pressure, the new range of Haier electrical water heaters are tested under intense pressure which is suitable for high-rise buildings.

Assurance to withstand 8 bar rated pressure, the new range of Haier electrical water heaters are tested under intense pressure which is suitable for high-rise buildings. Faster Heating- The Incoloy 800 SS heating element ensures 97.9% faster heating efficiency that performs best under high-degree temperatures.

The Incoloy 800 SS heating element ensures 97.9% faster heating efficiency that performs best under high-degree temperatures. Added Protection- Voltage Fluctuation Protection Equipped with an intelligent inbuilt PCB, this new range is designed to protect against regular voltage fluctuations.

Voltage Fluctuation Protection Equipped with an intelligent inbuilt PCB, this new range is designed to protect against regular voltage fluctuations. Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 45 per cent discount on the Haier 25 Litre Water Heater with a deal price of Rs 14,599.

Buy Now

