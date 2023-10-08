Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: From Boat to Boult Biggest Price Drop On Headphones Get Up To 77 Per Cent Off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: From Boat to Boult Biggest Price Drop On Headphones Get Up To 77 Per Cent Off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get the biggest price drops on top brands from Boat to Noise. Experience high definition sound with these headphones displayed on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale.

Experience high definition sound with these headphones as they go live on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The season’s most anticipated sale has officially begun. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering exciting deals and guaranteed lowest prices across a wide range of categories, including the biggest price drop on headphones from top brands like Boat, Boult, Noise, and more. Amazon Prime members shall be getting exclusive Early Access Deals. For non-prime members, there are other exciting offers. According to the e-commerce giant, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will start on October 8, 2023. Don’t forget to use SBI banking cards to get an additional 10 per cent discount while shopping on Amazon.In.

Trending Now

If you’re looking to buy headphones, join us as we unveil the biggest price drops on top headphone brands. Presenting you the best-reviewed headphones displayed on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

You may like to read

Check out the newly launched Boat Nirvana Ion wireless in-ear Bluetooth headphones.

wireless in-ear Bluetooth headphones. Boat Nirvana Ion comes with a massive playback of 120 hours including 24 hours of playback per charge.

Crystal Bionic Sound with Dual Modes- These true wireless earbuds have crystal bionic sound powered by boAt signature Sound technology.

These true wireless earbuds have crystal bionic sound powered by boAt signature Sound technology. Clear Voice Calls- Nirvana Ion comes with 4 mics ENx Technology which helps block unwanted noise and make sure your voice gets delivered clearly while you are on your calls

Nirvana Ion comes with 4 mics ENx Technology which helps block unwanted noise and make sure your voice gets delivered clearly while you are on your calls Low Latency- These earbuds are equipped with Beast Mode which offers a low latency of 60ms removing any kind of lag during your gaming sessions

These earbuds are equipped with Beast Mode which offers a low latency of 60ms removing any kind of lag during your gaming sessions In-Ear Detection- The truly wireless earbuds come with in-ear detection, just plug the earbuds in your ears to resume music and pull them out for them to pause

The truly wireless earbuds come with in-ear detection, just plug the earbuds in your ears to resume music and pull them out for them to pause Pocketable Design- The ergonomically compact size of the Nirvana Ion lets you fit them anywhere in your pocket or bag. So carry your music along, everywhere you go

The ergonomically compact size of the Nirvana Ion lets you fit them anywhere in your pocket or bag. So carry your music along, everywhere you go IP Rating- Its IPX4 rating makes it an ideal fit for your workouts as it keeps them sweat-free.

Its IPX4 rating makes it an ideal fit for your workouts as it keeps them sweat-free. Bluetooth Version- Live a truly wireless life with the most advanced BT 5.2 technology. Enjoy flawless, uninterrupted, and smooth delivery of music.

Live a truly wireless life with the most advanced BT 5.2 technology. Enjoy flawless, uninterrupted, and smooth delivery of music. Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 77 per cent discount on Boat Nirvana Ion with a deal price of Rs 1,799.

Buy Now

Up to 45-hour playtime- Get set for a day full of music and then some more

Get set for a day full of music and then some more Quad mics with ENC- Enjoy free-flowing conversation no matter where you are

Enjoy free-flowing conversation no matter where you are Instacharge- Enjoy 200 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge

Enjoy 200 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge Low latency up to 50ms – Experience no audio lag during your daily gaming sessions

– Experience no audio lag during your daily gaming sessions 13mm Driver – Experience sound that hits the right note every single time via the 13mm speaker driver

– Experience sound that hits the right note every single time via the 13mm speaker driver Colourful ear tips- Colour your music the way you want and match the ear tips with the buds to suit your style

Colour your music the way you want and match the ear tips with the buds to suit your style Additional features- Bluetooth v5.2, Hyper SyncTM, IPX5 water resistance, Experience instant, lag-free connections, and keep your device protected from splashes.

Bluetooth v5.2, Hyper SyncTM, IPX5 water resistance, Experience instant, lag-free connections, and keep your device protected from splashes. Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 74 per cent discount on Boat Nirvana Ion with a deal price of Rs 899.

Buy Now

Buy the Noise Buds VS104 Max Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. Active Noise Cancellation (up to 25 dB)- Immerse yourself in pure audio bliss and focus on your music without any distractions.

Immerse yourself in pure audio bliss and focus on your music without any distractions. Up to 45-hour playtime- Listen to your favorite music or podcasts all day long without worrying about running out of power.

Listen to your favorite music or podcasts all day long without worrying about running out of power. Quad mic with ENC- Experience crystal-clear calls and exceptional voice quality with quad mic and environmental Noise Control. This ensures that your voice is heard loud and clear during phone conversations or virtual meetings.

Experience crystal-clear calls and exceptional voice quality with quad mic and environmental Noise Control. This ensures that your voice is heard loud and clear during phone conversations or virtual meetings. Instacharge Feature (10 min charge = 180 min playtime)- Never be without your music, thanks to our instant charging technology that allows you to power up faster.

Never be without your music, thanks to our instant charging technology that allows you to power up faster. Low latency (up to 50ms)- Stay in sync with your audio and enjoy a seamless gaming experience.

Stay in sync with your audio and enjoy a seamless gaming experience. 13mm driver- Get ready for a premium audio experience that brings your music to life.

Get ready for a premium audio experience that brings your music to life. Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 74 per cent discount on Noise Buds VS104 Max Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with a deal price of Rs 1,299.

Buy Now

Buy the best-rated wireless boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds displayed on Amazon Sale.

displayed on Amazon Sale. Playback- It offers a total playtime of up to 50HRS, including up to 9HRS of playtime per earbud.

It offers a total playtime of up to 50HRS, including up to 9HRS of playtime per earbud. Clear Voice Calls- Be heard absolutely clearly across voice calls wherever you are with the ENx Tech-enabled Airdopes 170, which cancels out unwanted background noise during calls.

Be heard absolutely clearly across voice calls wherever you are with the ENx Tech-enabled Airdopes 170, which cancels out unwanted background noise during calls. Low Latency- Enjoy a lag-less gaming and entertainment experience with BEAST Mode for low latency so that your sessions always stay smooth.

Enjoy a lag-less gaming and entertainment experience with BEAST Mode for low latency so that your sessions always stay smooth. Drivers- Delve into the BoAt immersive auditory experience on Airdopes 170 TWS earbuds courtesy of its 13mm audio drivers.

Delve into the BoAt immersive auditory experience on Airdopes 170 TWS earbuds courtesy of its 13mm audio drivers. ASAP Charge- With the ASAP Charge technology, the earbuds can play up to 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging.

With the ASAP Charge technology, the earbuds can play up to 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. Bluetooth- The wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.3 which supports a seamless listening experience every time.

The wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.3 which supports a seamless listening experience every time. Instant Connection- The IWP tech makes it easier to power on the earbuds which occurs as soon as you open the case lid.

The IWP tech makes it easier to power on the earbuds which occurs as soon as you open the case lid. Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 78 per cent discount on Boat Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds with a deal price of Rs 999.

Buy Now

Buy the new Boat Rockerz 255 Neo in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband displayed on Amazon Sale,

displayed on Amazon Sale, Clear Voice Calls- With its ENx technology you can be heard crystal clear across voice calls.

With its ENx technology you can be heard crystal clear across voice calls. Magnetic Smartbuds- With its magnetic sensors inside the buds the Rockerz 255 Neo can detect whether they are in use or not.

With its magnetic sensors inside the buds the Rockerz 255 Neo can detect whether they are in use or not. ASAP Charge- With its ASAP Charge technology, Rockerz 255 Neo can deliver upto 10 hours of playtime after charging them for only 10 mins.

With its ASAP Charge technology, Rockerz 255 Neo can deliver upto 10 hours of playtime after charging them for only 10 mins. Playback- Rockerz 255 Neo offers a playback time of upto 25 hours on a complete charge.

Rockerz 255 Neo offers a playback time of upto 25 hours on a complete charge. Beast Mode- The additional feature of this earphone offers low latency with BEAST Mode, the perfect setup for your gaming sessions.

The additional feature of this earphone offers low latency with BEAST Mode, the perfect setup for your gaming sessions. Connectivity- You can connect your Rockerz 255 Neo with 2 devices at once with Bluetooth v5.2

You can connect your Rockerz 255 Neo with 2 devices at once with Bluetooth v5.2 IP Rating- Rockerz 255 Neo are IPX6 rated making them your ideal companion while you sweat it out on the field or gym.

Rockerz 255 Neo are IPX6 rated making them your ideal companion while you sweat it out on the field or gym. Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 78 per cent discount on Boat Rockerz 255 Neo in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with a deal price of Rs 899.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES