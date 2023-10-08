Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get Upto 40% Discount On Refrigerators; Check Features, Warranty Details Here

Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival has officially started, offering unbelievable discounts on a wide range of products.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival has officially begun, offering incredible discounts on a wide range of products. During this mega sale, you can not only enjoy significant price drops but also take advantage of no-cost EMI, exchange offers, instant bank discounts, and other coupon discount offers. If you are planning to replace your refrigerator, this is a great time to avail of amazing offers and save some extra money. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, refrigerators will also be available at magical discounts that will entice you to bring one home. To save you time, we have handpicked a selection of refrigerators that are worth buying during this sale season. Check out the products below.

Here are the products available at Maha discounted prices that you can check below:

Product Details And Offers:

Model: 2023 Model, RD 210E TDI MN BL, Marine Blue

2023 Model, RD 210E TDI MN BL, Marine Blue Bank offer: No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer

No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer limited period offer: Free 1 Year Extended warranty on purchases from 7th – 9th Oct 2023

Free 1 Year Extended warranty on purchases from 7th – 9th Oct 2023 Direct Cool Refrigerator: Efficient and Stylish

Efficient and Stylish Capacity: 202 L, Suitable for 2 to 3 Member Families

202 L, Suitable for 2 to 3 Member Families Energy Efficiency: 5 Stars, Best-in-Class Efficiency (Refer to the energy label on the product page or contact the brand for details)

5 Stars, Best-in-Class Efficiency (Refer to the energy label on the product page or contact the brand for details) Manufacturer Warranty: 10 Years Compressor Warranty, 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty

10 Years Compressor Warranty, 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty Energy-Efficient Inverter Compressor: This inverter compressor is not only quieter but also dynamically adjusts cooling based on refrigerator operation.

This inverter compressor is not only quieter but also dynamically adjusts cooling based on refrigerator operation. Storage Description: Fresh food capacity : 185.5 L | Freezer capacity : 16.5 L | shelves : 3 | Shelf type : Toughened glass | Bottle space : 2.25 L

Fresh food capacity : 185.5 L | Freezer capacity : 16.5 L | shelves : 3 | Shelf type : Toughened glass | Bottle space : 2.25 L Special Features: Hygiene+ Inverter Technology: Defrost water heats up and evaporates quickly, preventing water spillage, minimizing germ and insect breeding, and simplifying cleaning. Energy-Efficient Inverter Compressor: This compressor is not only quieter but also operates at variable speeds, adjusting cooling based on refrigerator needs.

Buy Now

Product Details And Offers:

Brand: Voltas Beko

Voltas Beko Model: RDC215A / W0FLETM0B00GO, Fairy Flower Lilac

RDC215A / W0FLETM0B00GO, Fairy Flower Lilac Bank offer: No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer

No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer Limited Period Offer: Free 1 Year Extended warranty on purchases from 7th – 9th Oct 2023

Free 1 Year Extended warranty on purchases from 7th – 9th Oct 2023 Rating: 5 Star Rating

5 Star Rating Speciality: Adjustable Toughened Glass Shelves, Base Drawer, Flex Lift door shelf, Chiller tray

Adjustable Toughened Glass Shelves, Base Drawer, Flex Lift door shelf, Chiller tray Product Dimensions: 8D x 60W x 140H Centimeters

8D x 60W x 140H Centimeters Capacity: 183 litres

183 litres Energy Star: 5 Star

5 Star Colour: Fairy Flower Lilac

Buy Now

Product Details And Offers:

Model: RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model

RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model Bank offer: No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer

No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer Limited Time Offer: Enjoy a Free 1-Year Extended Warranty on Purchases from October 7th to October 9th, 2023.

Enjoy a Free 1-Year Extended Warranty on Purchases from October 7th to October 9th, 2023. Frost-Free Refrigerator: Experience automatic defrosting combined with powerful cooling, ensuring long-lasting freshness and performance. Tailor your storage space with various convertible modes.

Experience automatic defrosting combined with powerful cooling, ensuring long-lasting freshness and performance. Tailor your storage space with various convertible modes. Capacity: 236 Liters, Ideal for Families of 2 to 3 Members.

236 Liters, Ideal for Families of 2 to 3 Members. Energy Efficiency: 3-Star Rating.

3-Star Rating. Manufacturer’s Warranty: The product includes a 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty and an impressive 20-Year Warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor.

The product includes a 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty and an impressive 20-Year Warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor. Digital Inverter Compressor: Provides enhanced energy efficiency, reduced noise levels, and sustained performance, all while consuming 50% less power, supported by a 20-year warranty.

Interior Description:

Fresh Food Capacity: 183 Liters.

Freezer Capacity: 53 Liters.

Total Number of Compartments: 2.

Shelves: 3 Toughened Glass Shelves.

Vegetable Drawers: 1.

Shelf Type: Toughened Glass Shelves.

Anti-Bacterial Gasket.

Buy Now

Product Details And Offers:

Brand: Whirlpool

Whirlpool Model: FP 263D PROTTON ROY, German Steel

FP 263D PROTTON ROY, German Steel Bank offer: No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer

No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer Limited-Time Offer: Enjoy a Free 1-Year Extended Warranty for Purchases Made from October 7th to October 9th, 2023.

Enjoy a Free 1-Year Extended Warranty for Purchases Made from October 7th to October 9th, 2023. Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator: Highly Energy Efficient.

Highly Energy Efficient. Capacity: 240 Litres, Suitable for a Medium-Sized Family.

240 Litres, Suitable for a Medium-Sized Family. Energy Efficiency: Unbelievably, the new Protton World Series consumes less energy than a CFL*, making it one of the most energy-efficient refrigerators in its class. (*Terms & Conditions Apply. Compared to a 60-watt CFL)

Unbelievably, the new Protton World Series consumes less energy than a CFL*, making it one of the most energy-efficient refrigerators in its class. (*Terms & Conditions Apply. Compared to a 60-watt CFL) Special Feature: Stabilizer-Free Operations, Even in High Voltage Fluctuations Ranging from 160V to 300V.

Stabilizer-Free Operations, Even in High Voltage Fluctuations Ranging from 160V to 300V. Warranty: 1 Year on the Product, 10 Years on the Compressor.

1 Year on the Product, 10 Years on the Compressor. Brand-Specific Features: Zeolite Technology, Moisture Retention Technology, Fruit Crisper, Deli Zone, 32L Large Storage, Air Booster, Energy Efficiency.

Zeolite Technology, Moisture Retention Technology, Fruit Crisper, Deli Zone, 32L Large Storage, Air Booster, Energy Efficiency. Product Dimensions: 64D x 56W x 161H Centimeters

64D x 56W x 161H Centimeters Capacity: 240 litres

240 litres Configuration: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top

Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top Energy Star: No Rating

Buy Now

Product Details And Offers:

Model: Voltas Beko RFF285D/W0CWR0I0000GO, Celin Wine

Voltas Beko RFF285D/W0CWR0I0000GO, Celin Wine Bank offer: No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer

No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer limited Period Offer: Free 1 Year Extended warranty on purchases from 7th – 9th Oct 2023

Free 1 Year Extended warranty on purchases from 7th – 9th Oct 2023 No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card Offer

Option, SBI Credit Card Offer Colling: Neo Frost Dual Cooling

Neo Frost Dual Cooling Speciality: Adjustable Toughened Glass Shelves , Frost free Refrigerator, two separate cooling system

Adjustable Toughened Glass Shelves Frost free Refrigerator, two separate cooling system Storage: Big Bottle Storage , Big Vegetable basket with Crisper

Big Bottle Storage Big Vegetable basket with Crisper Stablizer: no need of stablizer

Buy Now

