Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get Upto 40% Discount On Refrigerators; Check Features, Warranty Details Here
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival has officially begun, offering incredible discounts on a wide range of products. During this mega sale, you can not only enjoy significant price drops but also take advantage of no-cost EMI, exchange offers, instant bank discounts, and other coupon discount offers. If you are planning to replace your refrigerator, this is a great time to avail of amazing offers and save some extra money. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, refrigerators will also be available at magical discounts that will entice you to bring one home. To save you time, we have handpicked a selection of refrigerators that are worth buying during this sale season. Check out the products below.
Here are the products available at Maha discounted prices that you can check below:
Godrej 202 L 5 Star Advanced Inverter, Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator at only Rs 17,490
Product Details And Offers:
- Model: 2023 Model, RD 210E TDI MN BL, Marine Blue
- Bank offer: No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer
- limited period offer: Free 1 Year Extended warranty on purchases from 7th – 9th Oct 2023
- Direct Cool Refrigerator: Efficient and Stylish
- Capacity: 202 L, Suitable for 2 to 3 Member Families
- Energy Efficiency: 5 Stars, Best-in-Class Efficiency (Refer to the energy label on the product page or contact the brand for details)
- Manufacturer Warranty: 10 Years Compressor Warranty, 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty
- Energy-Efficient Inverter Compressor: This inverter compressor is not only quieter but also dynamically adjusts cooling based on refrigerator operation.
- Storage Description: Fresh food capacity : 185.5 L | Freezer capacity : 16.5 L | shelves : 3 | Shelf type : Toughened glass | Bottle space : 2.25 L
- Special Features: Hygiene+ Inverter Technology: Defrost water heats up and evaporates quickly, preventing water spillage, minimizing germ and insect breeding, and simplifying cleaning. Energy-Efficient Inverter Compressor: This compressor is not only quieter but also operates at variable speeds, adjusting cooling based on refrigerator needs.
Voltas Beko ‘A TATA product’ 183 L 5 star Direct Cool Refrigerator only at Rs 15,490
Product Details And Offers:
- Brand: Voltas Beko
- Model: RDC215A / W0FLETM0B00GO, Fairy Flower Lilac
- Bank offer: No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer
- Limited Period Offer: Free 1 Year Extended warranty on purchases from 7th – 9th Oct 2023
- Rating: 5 Star Rating
- Speciality: Adjustable Toughened Glass Shelves, Base Drawer, Flex Lift door shelf, Chiller tray
- Product Dimensions:8D x 60W x 140H Centimeters
- Capacity: 183 litres
- Energy Star: 5 Star
- Colour: Fairy Flower Lilac
Samsung 236 L 3 Star Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost refrigerator at Rs 26,490
Product Details And Offers:
- Model: RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model
- Bank offer: No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer
- Limited Time Offer: Enjoy a Free 1-Year Extended Warranty on Purchases from October 7th to October 9th, 2023.
- Frost-Free Refrigerator: Experience automatic defrosting combined with powerful cooling, ensuring long-lasting freshness and performance. Tailor your storage space with various convertible modes.
- Capacity: 236 Liters, Ideal for Families of 2 to 3 Members.
- Energy Efficiency: 3-Star Rating.
- Manufacturer’s Warranty: The product includes a 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty and an impressive 20-Year Warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor.
- Digital Inverter Compressor: Provides enhanced energy efficiency, reduced noise levels, and sustained performance, all while consuming 50% less power, supported by a 20-year warranty.
Interior Description:
- Fresh Food Capacity: 183 Liters.
- Freezer Capacity: 53 Liters.
- Total Number of Compartments: 2.
- Shelves: 3 Toughened Glass Shelves.
- Vegetable Drawers: 1.
- Shelf Type: Toughened Glass Shelves.
- Anti-Bacterial Gasket.
Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator at Rs 24,990
Product Details And Offers:
- Brand: Whirlpool
- Model: FP 263D PROTTON ROY, German Steel
- Bank offer: No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer
- Limited-Time Offer: Enjoy a Free 1-Year Extended Warranty for Purchases Made from October 7th to October 9th, 2023.
- Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator: Highly Energy Efficient.
- Capacity: 240 Litres, Suitable for a Medium-Sized Family.
- Energy Efficiency: Unbelievably, the new Protton World Series consumes less energy than a CFL*, making it one of the most energy-efficient refrigerators in its class. (*Terms & Conditions Apply. Compared to a 60-watt CFL)
- Special Feature: Stabilizer-Free Operations, Even in High Voltage Fluctuations Ranging from 160V to 300V.
- Warranty: 1 Year on the Product, 10 Years on the Compressor.
- Brand-Specific Features: Zeolite Technology, Moisture Retention Technology, Fruit Crisper, Deli Zone, 32L Large Storage, Air Booster, Energy Efficiency.
- Product Dimensions: 64D x 56W x 161H Centimeters
- Capacity: 240 litres
- Configuration: Full-Sized Freezer-on-Top
- Energy Star: No Rating
Voltas Beko 248 L 2 star Frost free Refrigerator at Rs 19,990
Product Details And Offers:
- Model: Voltas Beko RFF285D/W0CWR0I0000GO, Celin Wine
- Bank offer: No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card and other cards Offer
- limited Period Offer: Free 1 Year Extended warranty on purchases from 7th – 9th Oct 2023
- No Cost EMI Option, SBI Credit Card Offer
- Colling: Neo Frost Dual Cooling
- Speciality: Adjustable Toughened Glass Shelves, Frost free Refrigerator, two separate cooling system
- Storage: Big Bottle Storage, Big Vegetable basket with Crisper
- Stablizer: no need of stablizer
