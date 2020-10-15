Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: E-commerce company Amazon’s annual sale ‘Great Indian Festival’ is going to start on October 17. This sale will start on October 16 for the Amazon Prime Members. This means that Prime Members will be able to take advantage of the deals and discounts available at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale a day earlier than other customers. Good offers will be given on the products of mobile phones, accessories, and electronics, etc. Also Read - Amid Coronavirus, Over 1 Lakh Kirana Stores to Take Part in Amazon 'Great Indian Festival'

One of the most important deals during the Great Indian Festival Sale is the iPhone 11 deal. Amazon has advertised on the live page that the iPhone 11 will be sold for less than 50,000 rupees. Right now it is being sold at an initial price of Rs 66,300. However, the company has not yet disclosed the price of the iPhone 11 but from the hint given on the page it is being speculated that this device will be made available in the sale for less than Rs 50,000. Users will have to wait for the sale to start to know about its right price and offers. The company has also released a banner regarding the iPhone 11 offer. You will get a 10% instant discount on purchases made via HDFC Bank Card and EMI during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Apart from this, 5% additional cashback is also being given for the first-time shopping from Amazon India for at least 1000 rupees. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Sale From January 19, Here's What to Look Forward to

Significantly, during the festive season, e-commerce companies organize their annual sales. Flipkart’s annual sale ‘Big Billion Days’, owned by Amazon’s rival Walmart, is also from October 16 to 21. At the same time, Snapdeal has also announced its first annual sale. More than 900 new products of top brands will be launched at this Great Indian Festival of Amazon. It includes Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Boat, JBL, Sony, Sennheiser, LG, IFB, HighSense, Titan, Max Fashion, Beeba, Spyker, Panasonic, Eureka Forbes, Washer, Lakme, Bigmusels, Cosmic Bite, Maggie, Tide, Realme, and Microsoft will be the products of companies like Xbox, Westland, Harper, Xiaomi, and Oppo. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins: Here are the best offers today

The company said in the virtual program that the sale will run for a month and will remain in the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali. Amazon expects more than 6.5 lakh vendors to join the sale this year. Samsung fans will also get some mid-range Galaxy M series handsets at a discounted price.

If we talk about the special deals of Amazon great Indian festival sale, you can buy a 3-month prime membership for only 169 rupees. At the same time, a discount offer ranging from 50% to 80% is being offered in this sale. You can also shop with no cost EMI and exchange offers during the sale. Gaming devices will get up to 55% discount during Amazon Sale. Similarly, a 70% discount will be given on various software products. Apart from this, the new smartphone can be purchased at a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,999 per month. The exchange offers of up to Rs 13,500 will also be available on the smartphone. The budget smartphone can be purchased at an initial price of Rs 4,999, although the company has not yet revealed which phones are included in this list.