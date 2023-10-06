Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kickstarter Deals: Check Offers on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, realme narzo 60 5G

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kickstarter Deals: Check Offers on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, realme narzo 60 5G

Amazon will commence its much-awaited Great Indian Festival Sale on October 8, 2023.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kickstarter Deals: Check Offers on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, realme narzo 60 5G.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Amazon will commence its much-awaited Great Indian Festival Sale on October 8, 2023. The E-commerce platform will offer a range of deals and mega discounts thereby offering a unique selection of products to customers across the country. During this amazing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, customers can expect a slew of discounts, and other benefits on laptops, smartphones, and other electronic gadgets. The event includes discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, household appliances, Amazon gadgets, computers, cameras, and much more.

Trending Now

Over 25,000 products will be available online through ‘KickStarter Deals’ from October 26, 2023. In this article, we have curated some of the top Kickstarter deals on premium smartphones. Check the full list here.

You may like to read

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Price, Specification, Feature

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is currently priced at Rs 84,999, instead of its original price of Rs 1,31,999. Customers can enjoy an extra Rs 10,000 discount when using their SBI credit card for the purchase. Moreover, those looking to upgrade can save up to ₹37,500 by trading in their old smartphones.

The Samsung smartphone runs on Android 12, featuring One UI 4.1 as its user interface. It boasts a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, which supports a dynamic refresh rate that can vary from 1Hz to 120Hz. When in its gaming mode, it offers an impressive touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The smartphone is equipped with a quad rear camera system, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G Price, Specification, Feature

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is currently available for Rs 99,999. Customers can also enjoy an extra ₹7,000 discount when using their SBI credit card for the purchase. Additionally, those interested can further reduce the price by up to ₹47,500 by trading in their old smartphones.

The Samsung smartphone features a primary display measuring 6.70 inches with a resolution of 1080×2636 pixels and a pixel density of 425 pixels per inch (ppi). Additionally, it comes with a secondary display measuring 1.10 inches, boasting a resolution of 112×300 pixels and a pixel density of 303 pixels per inch (ppi).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G Price, Features, Specification

At present, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for Rs 1,54,999. Customers can also enjoy an extra Rs 7,000 discount when using their SBI credit card for the purchase. Additionally, those interested can further reduce the price by up to ₹49,500 by trading in their old smartphones.

The Samsung smartphone features a primary display that measures 7.60 inches and boasts a resolution of 2176×1812 pixels, with a pixel density of 374 pixels per inch (ppi).

realme narzo 60 5G Price, Features, Specification

The Realme smartphone is currently available for Rs 16,499 after a generous 18 percent discount. Customers can also enjoy an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 when making an SBI credit card EMI transaction. Furthermore, those interested can further reduce the price by up to Rs 15,100 by trading in their old smartphones.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Price, Features, Specification

At present, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 12,999. Customers can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1250 when using SBI credit cards for non-EMI transactions. Additionally, those interested can further reduce the price by up to Rs 11,950 by exchanging their old smartphones. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and features a 120Hz panel, making it one of the most affordable 5G-capable smartphones in the market. In terms of its camera capabilities, the phone boasts a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP macro shooter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES