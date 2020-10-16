Amazon’s Great Indian Festival has started for Amazon Prime Members. Whereas, for regular customers the sale will be opened from tomorrow i.e. October 17. Prime Members can avail deals and discounts from the e-commerce platform. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers huge discounts on various products like Fashion, Beauty, Health, Accessories, Backpack, Luggage. Deals and discounts are available for Prime Members in particular. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone SE, iPhone 11 Get Cheaper in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Amazon Great Indian festival sale has a new range of accessories. A discount offers of up to 80% is being offered above the accessories in the sale. It also has Men’s Accessories and Women’s Accessories available. You can get 60% to 80% discount on a variety of items like men’s sunglasses, wallet, belt, socks, hanky, women’s sunglasses, jewellery, women’s belt, handbag, clutch, and hair accessories. It has branded products like Biba, Lavie, Puma, Fossil, Sukhi, American tourister. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins: Here are the best offers today

Amazon’s customers can avail discounts on a wide range of products in different categories including TVs, smartphones, laptops, home appliances and speakers. Also, new products will also be launched here. Apart from this, HDFC card holders will also be able to take advantage of instant discount up to 10 percent. Customers can take advantage of the deal on Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. They can buy Galaxy S10 for Rs 39,999 and Galaxy S10 + for Rs 44,999. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available for Rs 37,999. Redmi 9 Prime can be purchased during the sale for 9,999 but if you pay with HDFC card, then you can buy it even after 10% instant discount. OnePlus 8 is also being discounted in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Customers will be able to buy it at an initial price of Rs 39,999. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale kicks off tomorrow: Check out deals on phones, TVs

Heavy discounts are being given on health-related products like Energy drink, Energy booster, Immunity booster, Healthy Breakfast Foods, Protein Powder and Kadha. All these products are beneficial and best quality for your health. You can take advantage of discount offers of 30% to 65% on these.

One of the most important deals during the Great Indian Festival Sale is the iPhone 11 deal. Apple’s iPhone 11 is now available in Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900) during the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon today.