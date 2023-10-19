Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top Bluetooth Speakers Under Rs 2000 – Grab Them Today!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Bluetooth speakers under Rs 2,000 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: India is a land of festivals, and we celebrate them with religious zeal, dance, sweets, and music. Festivals are incomplete without music. If you’re in search of a convenient and powerful Bluetooth speaker, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect time to get one at astonishingly discounted prices. With the upcoming festivities in mind, Amazon is offering all its products at incredible prices. You can enjoy benefits on electronics, kitchen items, home decor, and nearly every product available on Amazon. Some of the top popular brands’ Bluetooth speakers are available at discounts ranging from 40 to 70 percent. Furthermore, there are additional discounts when using bank and credit card offers, and you can also take advantage of interest-free EMIs during this grand sale event.

To save you precious time we have handpicked some popular Bluetooth speakers for you which are available under Rs 2,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here.

Product Details

Brand: boAt

boAt Model: Stone 352

Stone 352 Speaker Type: Portable Speaker

Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless

Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless Special Feature: Wireless;Portable;Bluetooth

Wireless;Portable;Bluetooth Sound Quality: Prepare to be captivated by the impressive 10W RMS stereo sound delivered by the Stone 352 portable wireless speakers.

Prepare to be captivated by the impressive 10W RMS stereo sound delivered by the Stone 352 portable wireless speakers. Water Resistance: Featuring an IPX7 rating, this speaker is built to withstand water and splashes, allowing you to enjoy your music worry-free across various terrains.

Featuring an IPX7 rating, this speaker is built to withstand water and splashes, allowing you to enjoy your music worry-free across various terrains. Fast Charging: The Stone 352 has a quick charging time of approximately 1.5-2 hours.

The Stone 352 has a quick charging time of approximately 1.5-2 hours. Long Playback: Enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge at a 60% volume level.

Enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge at a 60% volume level. Bluetooth Range: Stay connected with a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters.

Stay connected with a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters. True Wireless Stereo (TWS): Take advantage of TWS functionality to connect two Stone 352 speakers, allowing you to play music simultaneously on both for a more powerful sound experience.

Take advantage of TWS functionality to connect two Stone 352 speakers, allowing you to play music simultaneously on both for a more powerful sound experience. Versatile Connectivity: Enjoy your favorite playlists through multiple connection options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and TF Card.

Enjoy your favorite playlists through multiple connection options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and TF Card. Convenient Controls: Easily control playback and adjust volume levels with accessible controls.

Product Details

Brand: JBL

JBL Model Name: JBLGO2BLU

JBLGO2BLU Speaker Type: Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth Speakers Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Special Feature: Built In Microphone, Lightweight, Portable, Noise-Cancelling, Waterproof

Built In Microphone, Lightweight, Portable, Noise-Cancelling, Waterproof Sound: JBL Signature Sound

JBL Signature Sound Playtime: Up to 5 hours of playtime under optimal audio settings

Up to 5 hours of playtime under optimal audio settings Wireless Bluetooth streaming

Waterproof: IPX7 waterproof design

IPX7 waterproof design Battery Type: Lithium-ion polymer (3.7V, 730mAh)

Lithium-ion polymer (3.7V, 730mAh) Charging time: 5 hours

5 hours Built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone

Input: Audio cable input

Audio cable input What’s included in the box: 1 JBL GO 2 speaker, 1 micro USB cable for charging, 1 safety sheet, 1 quick start guide, 1 warranty card

Product Details

Brand: MI

Model Name: Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker Black(16W)

Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker Black(16W) Speaker Type: Bookshelf

Bookshelf Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Bluetooth, Auxiliary Special Feature: Waterproof, Built-in Microphone

Waterproof, Built-in Microphone Dual EQ Modes: Enjoy two equalizer modes, normal and deep bass, to tailor your music and video listening experience to your preferences. The frequency range is 80Hz to 20KHz, and the signal-to-noise ratio is greater than 70dB.

Enjoy two equalizer modes, normal and deep bass, to tailor your music and video listening experience to your preferences. The frequency range is 80Hz to 20KHz, and the signal-to-noise ratio is greater than 70dB. Exceptional Sound: Experience delightful sound delivered by the uniquely designed powerful 16W speaker, ensuring your music comes to life with vibrancy.

Experience delightful sound delivered by the uniquely designed powerful 16W speaker, ensuring your music comes to life with vibrancy. Stylish and Portable: The classic yet trendy portable design, complete with a convenient loop strip, allows you to take your music wherever you go.

The classic yet trendy portable design, complete with a convenient loop strip, allows you to take your music wherever you go. Built-in Microphone with Voice Assistant Support: Enjoy a more convenient, hands-free calling experience and access your favorite voice assistants directly from the speaker.

Enjoy a more convenient, hands-free calling experience and access your favorite voice assistants directly from the speaker. IPX7 Waterproof Rating: Don’t miss out on your favorite music or podcasts. This speaker is perfect for pool parties, rain dance parties, and even swimming sessions.

Don’t miss out on your favorite music or podcasts. This speaker is perfect for pool parties, rain dance parties, and even swimming sessions. Long Battery Life: Engineered for trips, hikes, and extended parties, this speaker impresses with its 2600mAh high-capacity battery, letting you dance late into the night.

