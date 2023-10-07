Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals On 32 Inch Smart Android LED TVs From Redmi, Samsung And Other Brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get exciting deals from Top TV brands like OnePlus, Sony, Redmi, Samsung, and more. If you're lucky enough to have Amazon Prime with you can snatch the best-rated Android LED TVs right at just half the cost during the Festival Sale.

Get Top Deals On 32 Inch Smart Android LED TVs during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Great Indian Festival, Amazon’s most anticipated sale event, is back with promising deals, and guaranteed lowest prices across a variety of categories, including the latest and best Smart Android LED TVs. Get exciting deals from Top TV brands like MI, Acer, Redmi, Samsung, and more. Amazon Prime customers can get the best-rated Android LED TVs right at just half the cost at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. For non-prime members, there are other exciting offers. According to the company, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will start from October 8, 2023.

If you’re looking for the best smart TVs at discounted rates, join us as we explore and unveil the discounts on TV brands that will redefine your home entertainment experience.

Buy the all-new Redmi 32 inches F Series HD Ready Smart LED With Fire TV is the best-rated Android TV displayed on Early Access Deal.

is the best-rated Android TV displayed on Early Access Deal. This Smart Android TV is powered by a Quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU @ 2.0GHz that gives you a lag-free experience.

The TV has additional features like 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, and 2 HDMI ports.

This Android LED offers a peak resolution of 1366×768 at a refresh rate of 60 hertz with a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

The TV has Amazon Fire TV built-in and Supports Apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and over 12000+ App Store apps. It also has a built-in Alexa.

The Redmi Android TV is powered by Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. A DTS Virtual: X with DTS-High Definition for picture-sharp quality content.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 64 per cent discount on Redmi 32 inches F Series Android HD TV with a deal price of Rs 8,999.

Buy the new Samsung (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV displayed in Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

The Samsung Wondertainment HD TV has everything you need featuring an LED panel for great entertainment.

This Smart LED TV also features Dolby Digital Plus for an immersive sound experience.

The Wondertainment Series has additional features like Game-enhancing mode and screen-share mode supports Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and other multiple applications.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 64 per cent discount on Samsung (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV with a deal price of Rs 10,990.

Buy the new MI (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV displayed at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

displayed at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. This Smart Android TV comes with 1366 x 768 resolution, 60 Hertz refresh rate, and a 178-degree wide viewing angle powered by Quad-core Cortex A35

For a crystal clear audio experience, the Smart TV features Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and DTS-High Definition video quality.

The MI 32-inch Smart Android TV has special features like 300+ Free Live Channels, Kids Mode with Parental lock, Okay Google, and Chromecast-supporting Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

You also get 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product and 1 year additional on the panel provided by the brand from the date of purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 64 per cent discount on MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV with a deal price of Rs 10,990.

Buy the all-new Acer (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV displayed on Amazon’s Great India Festival Sale.

This Android TV gets 1.5GB RAM and 16GB Storage. The Android TV has additional features like an intelligent frame stabilization engine.

For an amazing sound experience, Acer has installed 30W High Fidelity Speakers powered by Dolby Audio.

The display of Acer 40-inch TV is an HDR10 display with Blue Light reduction, a wide colour gamut, and digital noise reduction.

The Android LED TV supports applications like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Hotstar, Spotify, Voot, VootKids, MxPlayer, SonyLiv, Hungama, Zee5, and Eros Now.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers a 47 per cent discount on Acer (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV with a deal price of Rs 15,999.

