Amazon Great Indian Festival Big Update: Sale to begin from THIS date: Smartphones, TVs and more to be available at discounted prices

During the sale, customers can enjoy more than just flat discounts, with special offers including Top 100 Deals, Mega Deals, and exclusive 8 PM Deals.

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Amazon Great Indian Festival

New Delhi: Amazon has announced the dates for its biggest festive sale, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. The e-commerce platform is set to begin the sale from October 8, 2026. During the sale, shoppers can expect a wide range of offers on smartphones, electronics, TVs, appliances, fashion, beauty products, home and kitchen essentials, and everyday-use products.

It is important to note that the Amazon’s festive sale will also feature special offers for SBI customers. Customers will be able to avail themselves of up to 10 percent instant discount on transactions made using SBI credit and debit cards, as well as on EMI transactions.

In addition, some categories are expected to offer no-cost EMI and exchange offers, helping customers reduce their overall spending when purchasing expensive products.

Here are some of the key details:

During the sale, customers will not only get flat discounts but will also be able to avail themselves of special offers such as Top 100 Deals, Mega Deals, and 8 PM Deals.

Offers like Buy More Save More, Exchange Mela, Sample Mania, and Amazon Combo will make the sale even more attractive.

According to the company, customers can expect big discounts on crores of products during the sale.

Smartphones and Electronics to Be Available at Lower Prices

The festive sale is expected to bring some of the biggest offers on smartphones and electronics.

Customers may get discounts and exchange offers on TVs, home appliances, kitchen products, and other gadgets.

Some new products could be launched during the sale.

AI to Make Shopping Easier

Amazon is also introducing AI-based features this time to make shopping easier. With these features, customers will be able to compare products, check price history, and get recommendations based on their needs.

In addition, through Amazon Now, customers in some cities will have the option to get thousands of products delivered within minutes. According to the company, this service could expand to 100 cities before Diwali.