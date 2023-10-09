Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 5 Deals On Budget Smartwatches You Shouldn’t Miss

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 5 Deals On Budget Smartwatches You Shouldn't Miss

Today we bring you a curated list of top offers on five best selling budget smartwatches with heavy discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023.

Amazon Great Indian Festival live

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is live with offers galore on every item you can imagine from electronic gadgets, household appliances, beauty products, apparel and more. The blockbuster sale by the global e-commerce giants has attractive discounts and exchanges on offer for Prime Members as well as other customers.

For tech enthusiasts, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is like e seven-course meal with something on offer for everyone from best selling premium as well as budget smartwatches to smartphones and powerful gaming laptops, everyone is sure to find something of their interest during the mega sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth

First up, is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 which you can own for just Rs. 7,999 during the sale on Amazon– a 70 percent discount on its original price of Rs. 26,999. Powered Samsung’s own Exynos W920 SoC with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is available in 40mm and 44mm size variants.

Customers can purchase the 44mm Bluetooth variant of Watch 4 series at a special price of Rs. 7,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

Next up is the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini, which features a 1.65-inch display and built-in support for Amazon’s AI assistant Alexa. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini offers 15 days of battery life once fully charged and comes packed with over 120 sports modes.

OnePlus Nord Watch

The One Plus Nord Watch which costs Rs. 6,999 on non-sale days, is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. That is almost a 40 percent discount on the actual price of product.

The OnePlus Nord Watch sports an attractive 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and comes packed with 105 itness modes and various other health features. The company claimed the watch can go 10 days on a single full charge.

Amazfit Pop 3S Smartwatch

The Amazfit Pop 3S is a popular budget option for smartwatch lovers and is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,999 from its regular selling price of Rs. 3,499 on Amazon. Boasting a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display, the Amazfit Pop 3S supports Bluetooth calling comes loaded with AI voice assistance features.

boAt Xtend Plus Smartwatch

Last but not the least is the Xtend Plus smartwatch, another budget option from popular boAt brand, which is currently available on Amazon at just Rs. 1,998 during the Great Indian Festival sale. Originally priced at Rs. 9,499, the boAt Xtend Plus features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with always-on mode.

The watch is packed with an array of health features and comes pre-loaded with 100 sports modes.

Battery life is also pretty good as the watch can go 7 days on a single full charge.

