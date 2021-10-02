New Delhi: Apple iPhone lovers, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. Apple iPhone 11 is selling its phone at lowest price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. As per report, the new price of iPhone 11 has been fixed at Rs 38,999 which is Rs 29,301 lower than its MRP of Rs 68,300.Also Read - Apple’s Festive Offer For iPhone Buyers Begins on Oct 7 in India. You Can Get Free AirPods With iPhone 12 | Details Here

Interestingly, the phone was selling at a discounted price earlier as well. However, the new price is the lowest the phone has been offered till date. As per a report by Mint, the new iPhone 11 is being sold at Rs 38,999 as an Amazon Prime Exclusive deal. The iPhone on offer is the 64GB variant. Also Read - Amazon Launches Home Assistant Robot 'Astro': It Can Detect Smoke Alarm, Manage Video Calls

To reduce the price of the phone further, buyers can opt for an exchange that can provide an additional reduction of price by Rs 12,400. With the exchange offer, the phone can be purchased for as low as Rs 26,599. Also Read - 'East India Company 2.0': Amazon Hits Back at RSS-linked Panchjanya, Claims 'Positive Impact on Small Businesses'

Moreover, the buyers can get 10X Cash Points with HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Cards and 2X Reward Points with MoneyBack Credit Cards. On the other side, the owners of HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Cards can get upto 5% cashback on the purchase of the iPhone 11.

The iPhone lovers who are looking for some extra storage, the iPhone 11 128GB has been listed at a price of Rs 43,999. The same phone is also being offered with the same maximum exchange offer value of Rs 12,400. The buyers can get the price down to Rs 31,599.