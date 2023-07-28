Home

Amazon Great Indian Freedom Festival Sale From August 5: Check Deals on Smartphone, TV, Earphones

The Great India Freedom Festival Sale is all set to start from August 5. The E-commerce giant has lined up guaranteed amazing deals on phones and much more- Check these:

Amazon Great Freedom Sale Begins From August 5, 2023.

New Delhi: The Amazon Great Indian Freedom Festival Sale is all set to go live on August 5 as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The E-commerce giant has started rolling out teasers for buyers ahead of the sales. The Freedom Sale begins on August 5 till August 9. There’s something exclusive for Amazon Prime members, get early access to deals on smartphones and many more with offers you have never heard of before. Here’s all you need to know about the Amazon Sale.

Biggest Offers on Smartphones Revealed





Amazon’s upcoming offers are promising up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories devices. offering blockbuster buying deals on smartphones like Redmi12, OnePlus Nord CE3, Samsung Galaxy34 , IQOO Neo7 Pro and much more. Get an additional 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit and debit cards and No Cost EMI option available on Amazon Freedom Sale.

Deals On Wireless Earphones (Boat, OnePlus, Sony and Oppo)

Pair your smartphones with sleek and stylish wireless earphones on the go. Get deals on OnePlus Buds 2R, Boat Airdopes Max, Sony WH-1000XM4, Oppo Enco Air3Pro, and blockbuster deals on various earphones.

Expect up to 50 per cent discounts on wireless earphones, select from the best deals available on Amazon India under the ‘accessories’ category. Also, get an additional 10 percent instant discount with SBI debit and credit cards bank.

Top Deals on Smart TVs and Appliances (LG, Sony, OnePlus)

Get your old Tv and appliances exchanged with brand new ones from Great Freedom Sale on Amazon. The sale offers up to 60 percent off on Smart TV and home appliances.

The Sale would also display a segment of Smart LED 4K TVs and some TVs can fetch up to 60 percent discount. Upgrade your home appliances with best-selling products on sale, buy a fully automatic washing machine starting from Rs10,990, refrigerators with single door starting from Rs7,290, and Air-Conditioners(Split Inverter AC) starting at just Rs26,490.

Explore various other appliances and more on Freedom Festival Sale, with an additional 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards.

Various categories of products are also on display at the Freedom Festival Sale on Amazon India. Each category comes with deals and discount offers. Get ready to add your favorite products to your shopping cart before the sale ends. Amazon is yet to reveal the discounted price of the actual products displayed at the Great Freedom Festival Sale. Stay connected with India.com for regular updates on upcoming Sale on Amazon.

