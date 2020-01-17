Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Sale is back and all set to kick off on January 19, two days from now, and will continue for four days till January 22. For Amazon Prime members, however, get a bonus day as the sale for them begins tomorrow.

Great deals can be accessed with up to 40 per cent discount on a series of products including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Appliances, TVs, Daily Essentials and more, and customers can shop from over 20 crore products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in.

Amazon is also offering up to 45 per cent discount on Amazon Devices across the Echo range, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders.

The grand sale begins from midnight on January 19 until 11:59 pm on January 22, while for Prime customers the early access starts at 12 noon tomorrow.

Customers who use SBI credit cards will get an additional 10 per cent instant discount. The company will also be offering a no-cost EMI option, exchange bonus, and total damage protection.

Amazon Great Indian Sale – Deals and Offers on Smartphones

The e-commerce giant is promising up to 40 per cent discount on top-selling phones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, and Nokia, among others.

Notably, OnePlus 7T with a retail price of ₹ 34,999 will be sold at Rs. 34,999 during the Amazon sale, while the Galaxy M30s worth ₹ 13,999 will be sold at Rs. 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro worth Rs. 14,999 will be sold at Rs. 13,999 and the Vivo V20 at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,990) during the Amazon sale.

Amazon also claimed that “customers will see great offers on Apple iPhones including iPhone XR and the latest iPhone 11 series. Apple Airpods will also see great offers.”

For those looking for more affordable smartphones, the Amazon Great Indian Sale will offer Redmi 7A, Galaxy M10s, and the Nokia 4.2 at a much-discounted price.