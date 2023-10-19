Home

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Find Attractive Deals On Sony Digital Cameras Starting At Rs 23,000

capturing life's moments in perfect detail with the Sony camera that's now available at an incredible sale. don't miss this opportunity to develop your photography skills grab your chance to own one today at an unbeatable price on Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2023

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: If you are passionate about photography and capturing life moments in impressive details and clarity then you have to invest in a digital camera that can elevate your photography to new heights Whether you are a professional photographer or just want to cherish the moments and capturing it with you. so there is a perfect chance for you to get this high features digital camera in the most affordable range on this Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023. Buyers can also get an instant 10 percent discount on using SBI banking cards.

Buy Sony Alpha ILCE during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The camera has amazing features including real-time eye autofocus for still subjects and animals and real-time tracking technology.

This Sony camera has a standard lightning-fast autofocus speed of 0.02 seconds.

This Camera is a mirrorless digital SLR camera with a 16-50mm power zoom lens and features an APC – C sensor.

The camera has 11 FPS of continuous shooting with auto-focused, auto exposure, and a 180-degree tiltable LCD touchscreen.

The Sony Alpha has an impressive ISO sensitivity along with high resolution, sensitivity, and color reproduction capabilities.

The camera is compatible with Sony E mountings which enables you to capture videos in stable modes.

You get the bank offer of ₹5,000.00 discount on SBI credit cards, and SBI debit cards.

The EMI for the Sony Alfa ILCE starts at ₹3,199 .

Buy the latest edition of Sony Alpha ILCE at an exclusive price of Rs 65,989

Buy Now

Check the Sony RX100M3 Premium Compact Camera available at Amazon Festival Sale

This camera has a 20.1 MP sensor for high-quality images and to get superb detail and noise reduction it has BIONZ x engine feature.

The camera is featured with a ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* 24-70 mm lens with an F1.8-2.8 aperture.

It requires a lithium metal battery.

You get the bank offer of a 10% instant discount up to INR 750 on SBI debit card non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

This model is a cyber shot camera that can take 3D stills by shooting two images using two different focus settings.

This camera comes with a 2-year warranty.

The camera is compatible with Sony E mountings.

The EMI for the Sony Alfa RX100M3 starts at ₹2,375

Buy this Sony Rx100M3 Premium Compact Camera at the best price of Rs 48,989

Buy Now

Buy the Sony HDRCX405 Handycam Camcorder at an exclusive price featuring in Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale.

This camera features 30x Optical / 60x Clear Image Zoom to get closer to the action.

This camera has a 26.8mm wide-angle ZEISS lens and its minimum focus distance is approximately 1 cm in wide-angle mode and 80 cm in telephoto mode.

This camera automatically creates the highlight of the videos in 1080p60 and 9.2 MP quality from multiple clips that will make things easy for you.

This camera has Optical SteadyShot image stabilization for steady photos and videos in active mode.

It has a Built-in USB cable for easy file transfer and fast charging.

The Special feature of this camera is f ace detection with voice enhancement and noise reduction.

Buy the all-new Sony HDRCX405 available at the price of Rs23,490

Buy Now

Get a Sony ZV-1F camera to capture the best video quality this camera is especially perfect for content creators and vloggers

This Camera has a 20 mm Ultra-wide-angle prime lens and is ideal for group selfies and clear background scenery

It has a Vari-angle LCD for capturing the perfect selfies

This camera has the Ultra-Wide 20Mm Prime Lens

This camera has 425 contrast-detection autofocus points for high-precision focusing

This Camera has a windscreen for clear voice recording even outdoors

You get the bank offer up to ₹5,000.00 discount on SBI Credit Cards and debit cards.

The EMI for the Sony ZV-1F starts at Rs 2,278

This Camera provides you with both exposure control type manual and automatic and it also includes a blud in directional 3-Capsule Mic for high-quality audio

Buy this Sony ZV – 1F on the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023 at Rs41,988

Buy Now

Get yourself a Sony ZV -1 M2 at this Amazing Great Indian Sale 2023.

This Camera has a Versatile 18–50 mm wide-angle zoom lens that makes it ideal for vlogging.

This Camera has a large 1.0-type image sensor with its quality which gives impressive image quality.

It has a built-in intelligent three-capsule mic and it provides the windscreen for clear voice recording sound.

This Camera provides you with both exposure control type manual and automatic.

You get the bank offer of an additional INR 500 discount on SBI credit cards and debit cards.

The EMI for the Sony ZV-1M2 starts at Rs3,878

This is a 292 g lightweight design for great portability and creative freedom.

Buy the Sony ZV -1M2 at the amazing price offer of Rs 79,989

Buy Now

