Top Recommended Stories
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Electronic Items Are up For Grab, Get up to 75% Discount. Best Deals And Offers Here
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: The iPhone 13 deal for 128 GB variant on Amazon.in is currently listed at a price of Rs 59,499 and its retail price is Rs 79,900 on the official Apple website.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: As India will be celebrating its 74th Republic Day on January 26th major e-commerce portal like Amazon, Flipkart have started running sales, offering customers best deals on electronic items, home appliances, furnitures, kitchen and dining etc. Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale is LIVE and will run until January 20. Take a look at some of the best deals on electronic during these sales.
Also Read:
Intrested customers can buy electronic items from top manufacturers like Intel, HP, Lenovo, Apple, Zebronics, JBL, ASUS, Dell, Samsung, Sony, Bose, LG, and many more. The e-commerce portal is offering a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 2,500 on SBI cards, as well as same-day delivery choices, a 12-month 0% EMI, an additional 5% off with coupons, and up to Rs. 21,000 off on exchanges.
AMAZON GREAT REPUBLIC DAY SALE 2023: BEST DEALS AND OFFERS
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB):
The iPhone 13 deal for 128 GB variant on Amazon.in is currently listed at a price of Rs 59,499 and its retail price is Rs 79,900 on the official Apple website. The Apple iPhone 13 model is available in 5 colours – blue, red, green, pink, starlight (off-white).
About the item
- 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display
- Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos
- Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
- A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance
Samsung 198 L 4 Star Digital Inverter Single Door Refrigerator
It is priced at Rs 20,990 but on Amazon you can buy the item at Rs 15,990
Bank Offer
Upto ₹1,500.00 discount on SBI Credit CardsUpto ₹1,500.00 discount on SBI Credit Cards
About the item
- The star rating changes are as per BEE guidelines on or before 1st Jan 2023
- Direct-cool refrigerator : economical and Cooling without fluctuation
- Capacity 198 liters: suitable for families with 2 to 3 members and bachelors
- Energy Star Rating : 4 Star
- Manufacturer warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
- Digital Inverter Compressor – Energy efficient, less noise & more durable
For more details on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 click here
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.