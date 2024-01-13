Home

Technology

Amazon Great Republic Day SALE 2024: Grab iPhone, Samsung, One Plus, Xiaomi Smartphones At MASSIVE Discounts

Amazon Great Republic Day SALE 2024: Grab iPhone, Samsung, One Plus, Xiaomi Smartphones At MASSIVE Discounts

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has slashed the prices of smartphones from major brands such as Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy Series, OnePlus, and Xiaomi devices. Here is a detailed list of price and offers on these smartphones.

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale offers huge discounts on major brands like Apple's iPhone, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more.

New Delhi: The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here, and it brings exciting offers and discounts on smartphones from major brands. Early birds who have an Amazon Prime membership can get a head start on these fantastic deals. For non-Prime members, don’t worry, you can start shopping from 12 p.m. onwards on January 13. Let’s delve into some of the standout smartphone deals on offer and bag these bargains before they’re scooped up. Happy bargain hunting!

Trending Now

Apple iPhone Series:

The iPhone series is now available at a discounted price, with additional bank offers to avail further discounts. You can also look out to exchange your old phone, as Amazon offers discount of upto Rs 41,250 depending on the phone model, brand details, etc.

You may like to read

iPhone 14 (128 GB): Priced at Rs 56,999 (original price: Rs 79,900)

iPhone 14 (256 GB) , iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB): Priced at Rs 66,999 (original price: Rs 79,900)

iPhone 14 (512 GB): Priced at Rs 86,999 (original price: Rs 99,900)

iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB): Priced at Rs 76,999 (original price: Rs 89,900)

iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB): Priced at Rs 96,999 (original price: Rs 109,900)

iPhone 14 (128 GB): Priced at Rs 56,999 (original price: Rs 79,900)

iPhone 13 (128 GB): Priced at Rs 50,999 (original price: Rs 59,900)

iPhone 13 (256 GB): Priced at Rs 61,999 (original price: Rs 79,900)

Samsung Galaxy Series:

The Samsung Galaxy series including the flagships and latest 5G smartphone are now available at a discounted price, with additional bank offers to avail further discounts.Here is a list of the smartphones which are live at sale at Amazon.

Galaxy S23 5G (128 GB): Priced at Rs 54,999 (original price: Rs 89,999), discount exchange upto Rs 41,250 depending on the phone model, brand.

Galaxy S23 5G (256 GB): Priced at Rs 69,999 (original price: Rs 95,999) discount exchange upto Rs 41,250 depending on the phone model, brand.

Galaxy M34 5G (6GB + 128 GB): Priced at Rs 15,999 (original price: Rs 24,499) discount exchange upto Rs 15,000 depending on the phone model, brand.

Galaxy M34 5G (8GB + 128 GB): Priced at Rs 17,999 (original price: Rs 25,499) discount exchange upto Rs 15,000 depending on the phone model, brand.

Galaxy M34 5G (8GB + 256 GB): Priced at Rs 19,999 (original price: Rs 28,499) discount exchange upto Rs 15,000 depending on the phone model, brand.

Galaxy M14 5G (4GB + 128 GB): Priced at Rs 10,999 (original price: 17,990)discount exchange upto Rs 10,400 depending on the phone model, brand.

Galaxy M14 5G (6GB + 128 GB): Priced at Rs 11,999 (original price: 18,990)discount exchange upto Rs 10,400 depending on the phone model, brand.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Priced at Rs 84,999 (original price: Rs 1,31,999)discount exchange upto Rs 41,250 depending on the phone model, brand.

Galaxy A54 5G: Priced at Rs 35,990 (original price: Rs 45,999) discount exchange upto Rs 31,050 depending on the phone model, brand.

Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (12GB + 256GB): Priced at Rs 1,34,999 (original price: Rs 1,61,999) discount exchange upto Rs 41,250 depending on the phone model, brand.

Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (12GB + 256GB): Priced at Rs 1,14,999 (original price: Rs 1,49,999) discount exchange upto Rs 41,250 depending on the phone model, brand.

OnePlus Devices:

Nord CE3 Lite: Starts at Rs 17,749 (original price: Rs 19,999) Exchange discount upto Rs 18,950 off on selected phone models, brands.

11R 5G: Priced at Rs 38,999 (original price: Rs 39,999) with additional exchange discount of upto Rs 31,050.

11 5G: Priced at Rs 49,999 (original price: Rs 56,999) with additional exchange discount of upto Rs 41,250 on select phone models.

Xiaomi (Redmi) Devices:

Redmi 12 5G: Starts at Rs 11,999 (original price: Rs 19,999)With Exchange offer upto Rs 14,200 on select phone models.

Redmi 13C 5G (4GB + 128GB): Priced at Rs 10,999 (original price: Rs 13,999) With Exchange offer upto Rs 10,400 on select phone models.

Redmi 13C 5G (6GB + 128GB): Priced at Rs 12,499 (original price: Rs 15,999) With Exchange offer upto Rs 11,800 on select phone models

Redmi 13C 5G (6GB + 128GB): Priced at Rs 14,499 (original price: Rs 17,999) With Exchange offer upto Rs 13,750.

Keep in mind to also check for additional bank offers while buying these devices. The e-commerce website offers more discounts for bundled purchases with credit cards from partnered banks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.