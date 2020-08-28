Amazon Halo Fitness Band – Amazon has launched its first fitness bands and apps. The company has named its fitness band Halo. It will perform activity tracking just like the standard fitness band. Heart rate and sleep tracking are also featured in this fitness band. Dr. Maulik Majmudar, Amazon Halo’s principal medical officer, said in the launch, “Despite the rise in digital health services and devices over the last decade, we have not seen a corresponding improvement in population health in the US.” Also Read - Amazon's Move in India's Online Pharma Space Faces Flak

Amazon Halo features

It is worth noting that this fitness band does not have a display and Amazon has tried to keep activity tracking focused. The special thing about this fitness band is that it also has the option of cardio, body fat, and voice tone track. However, Halo must be subscribed to advanced features and will have to be paid separately for this. Dr. Maulik Majmudar further said, “We are using Amazon’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning to offer customers a new way to discover, adopt, and maintain personalized wellness habits.” Also Read - IPL 2020: Amazon Leading The Race But BYJU's And Dream11 Also Among Contenders to Replace VIVO as Title Sponsor

Amazon Halo price

The company has priced Halo Fitness Band at US $ 64.99 (approx. Rs 4,805). Also Read - In a First, Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple CEOs to Testify Before US Congress Today

Amazon Halo colours

Halo has been launched in Black, Blue, and Pink color variants. According to the company, this fitness band is swim-proof and water resistance up to 5ATM. Talking about the features of this band, GPS, Wifi, and Cellular are not supported in it. According to The Verge, this fitness band can do body scan and calculate body percentage. The company has provided Halo Subscription for its users.

The Accelerometer has been given in this fitness band along with Alex integration. It can be connected with Android and iPhone. This Halo fitness band from Amazon has two microphones and an LED indicator light. A button has been given to turn on and off the microphones. Users can also turn off their Halo microphones whenever they want.

Describing about its Tone Feature Dr. Majumdar said –

“You might see that in the morning you sounded calm, delighted, and warm. Tone results may reveal that a difficult work call led to less positivity in family discussions, an indication of the impact of stress on social well-being.”

For Privacy and Security, Speech Sample feature has been given in Halo fitness band which syncs with the band and can be deleted afterwards.