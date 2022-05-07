San Francisco: Bad news for Amazon Kindle users, as e-book purchases have become the latest casualty of Google Play billing. As Google prepares to require all app developers on Play Store to comply with its new billing policy, Amazon is turning off digital book purchases via its Android app. According to media reports, users planning to buy ebooks on the Amazon app on Android are now being o a new screen that says ‘Why can’t I buy on the app?’Also Read - Google Assistant to Now Warn, Help Users Change Breached Passwords. Here's How It Will Work

On updating the Amazon app, users will receive a notification that says purchasing digital products on the Android app is unavailable, according to a report by ArsTechnica. Amazon removed digital book buying support from iOS devices back in 2011 as per Apple App Store billing policies. Also Read - Apple, Google, Microsoft Announce Plans To Expand Support For Passwordless Sign-Ins

The Amazon app on Google Play Store now shows a pop-up that says, “To remain in compliance with the Google Play Store policies, you will no longer be able to buy new content from the app. You can build a reading list on the app and buy on the Amazon website from your browser.” Also Read - Jio Launches Three Prepaid Recharge Plans With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

What Is Google’s new billing Policy?

All app developers selling digital goods and services in Google Play are now required to use Google’s billing system and to remove external payment links. Non-complying apps will not be able to offer updates, and will ultimately be removed from the Google Play store starting June 1, according to Google.

Many app developers around the world have used an alternative in-app billing system or directed users to an external link for payment to circumvent Google’s billing policy that takes a hefty 15-30 per cent cut of in-app purchases.

(With IANS inputs)