Home

Technology

Amazon makes temporary work arrangement for employees impacted by H-1B delays

Amazon makes temporary work arrangement for employees impacted by H-1B delays

Amazon has allowed select employees stuck in India due to US H-1B visa delays to work remotely for a limited period, with strict restrictions and compliance guidelines.

Amazon has granted temporary permission for a section of its workforce stranded in India due to US visa delays to work remotely for a defined period. The decision applies to employees affected by prolonged processing of H-1B and H-4 visas and allows continuity of work amid ongoing immigration backlogs.

Background to the Remote Work Exception

In an internal communication, Amazon said employees who were in India as of December 13, 2025, and could not return to the United States due to delayed visa appointments would be covered under the policy. The company clarified that the measure is temporary and does not alter its existing return-to-office framework.

Scope and Duration of the Temporary Arrangement

Under the policy, eligible employees are allowed to work remotely from India until March 2, 2026. Amazon stated that the arrangement is a time-bound exception created in response to circumstances beyond employee control. The company said any extension beyond the stated date would be reviewed separately based on visa processing developments.

Operational Limitations on Work Performed from India

Amazon has outlined strict boundaries on the work that can be carried out from India during this period. Employees are prohibited from writing or testing software, troubleshooting systems, or preparing technical documentation. They are also restricted from engaging with customers, participating in contract negotiations, or taking part in strategic or final decision-making activities.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Compliance and Internal Policy Considerations

The memo stated that final reviews, approvals, and key business decisions must be completed outside India. Amazon said these restrictions are in place to ensure compliance with applicable regulations and internal governance policies. Employees are also not permitted to access or work from Amazon offices located in India.

Factors Contributing to US Visa Processing Delays

US visa processing delays have increased due to limited appointment availability and extended screening procedures at American consulates. Applicants under the H-1B and H-4 categories have reported longer waiting periods for interview scheduling. The issue has affected several multinational technology firms with employees travelling overseas.

Company Response and Next Steps

Amazon said it will continue to track visa processing timelines and update affected employees as needed. Staff are expected to return to the United States once their visas are approved. The company has not indicated any permanent changes to its global mobility or remote work policies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.