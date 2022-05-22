Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale Latest News: Amazon has started the ‘Mega Electronics Days’ sale, which brings a host of exciting deals and offers on electronics such as laptops, wearables, printers, tablets, cameras, headphones, and more from popular brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, Noise, Canon, boAt and more. The sale has been live from May 18. The Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale will end on May 24. For the convenience of the readers, we have compiled a list of products that are actually selling at a discount price.Also Read - Apple, Samsung Face Fresh Fines For Not Shipping Power Adapters With Smartphones: Report

BoAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker: Check Features, Price

Boat Stone 1450 portable wireless speaker is equipped with RGB LEDs. Thee speaker helps to offer an ambiance suitable for your music sessions. It supports TWS functionality, meaning you can connect two Stone 1450s together and play music on both of them simultaneously for twice the impact. The speaker offers up to a total of 5 hours of playtime (w/o LEDs) per single charge via Type C interface at 60 per cent volume level. One can buy it for Rs 3,999.

DJI OM 4 SE – Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal: Check Features, Price

Whenever inspiration strikes, the DJI OM Magnetic Phone Clamp 2 enables effortless to capture. Whether you're taking a selfie or a group photo, hands-free is the way to go. DJI OM 4's powerful 3-axis motor keeps your smartphone steady and your video smooth. One can buy it for Rs 8,499.00

Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3: Check Features, Price

Honor Magicbook X15 has a premium aluminium metal body with 16.9MM thickness, 5.3 MM Narrow Bezels, and the weight of the laptop is only 1.56kg, which allows you to carry it easily, making it very convenient for travel and work. It has 15.6” FHD Full View IPS Anti-Glare Screen. One can buy it for Rs 34,990.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch: Check Features, Price

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand sports a 1.69-inch LCD display and comes with the Noise Health Suite, which includes 24-hour heart rate, stress, blood oxygen, sleep monitoring, and menstrual cycle tracking. One can buy it for Rs 1, 999

Xiaomi Pad 5: Check Price, Features

Xiaomi Pad 5 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The battery capacity is 8,720mAh. One can buy it for Rs 26,999.