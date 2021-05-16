New Delhi: Amazon India yesterday launched a free video streaming service called miniTV which is available within the Amazon shopping app. The MiniTV app is currently available only for Android users but it will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months. Also Read - Wonder Woman 1984 Starring Gal Gadot Finally Releases on Amazon Prime Video

What is Amazon MiniTV app and is it free?

Amazon said that ad-supported miniTV has professionally created and curated content across web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion and more.

The video streaming is completely free and supports advertisements.

Shows, content available on MiniTV in India

The curated content includes leading studios such as TVF, Pocket Aces and popular comedians such as Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta, and Nishant Tanwar.

Viewers will be informed on the latest products and trends by tech expert Trakin Tech, fashion and beauty experts such as Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra and ShivShakti.

Amazon MiniTV also has something for food lovers as it will have content from Kabita’s Kitchen, Cook with Nisha, and Gobble.

In the coming months, miniTV will add many more new and exclusive videos, Amazon India said.

Difference between Prime Video and MiniTV

With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings — miniTV and Prime Video.

“miniTV is completely free and it does not require a separate app. Prime Video requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of award-winning Amazon Originals, latest movies and TV shows, in English and 9 Indian languages,” the company said in a statement.