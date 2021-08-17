Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale 2021 – E-commerce website Amazon India has announced Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale to benefit the customers. This mobile sale will start from today i.e. 16th August and will run till 19th August. In this, customers will be given 12 months no-cost EMI and exchange offer on the smartphone. Also, Citibank credit and debit card holders will get an instant discount of 10 percent. Apart from this, Prime members will be given the benefit of screen replacement on the purchase of a smartphone under the Prime scheme.Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021: Sale Ends on August 9; Check Offer Prices, Categories And More

The Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale is going to run till August 19. The e-commerce site will offer up to 10 percent discount on smartphones like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQoo, Realme during this period. Smartphone sales like OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9 series, Mi 11X series, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy M31, Realme X7, iQoo 7 series and iQoo Z3 I have list with above mentioned bank offers.

During this sale, huge discounts and attractive deals are being given on OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Samsung phones. The price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variants of Oppo F17 is Rs 16,990. This can be purchased with an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,100. If users buy a new phone by exchanging the old phone and they get the full exchange value, then they can get this phone for Rs 5,890. It can also be purchased with No Cost EMI. At the same time, under standard EMI, the phone will have to pay Rs 800 per month.

OnePlus 9 5G:

It can be purchased at Rs 45,999 for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. A coupon discount of Rs 4,000 is being given on this. Along with this, an exchange offers of up to Rs 13,750 is also applicable. OnePlus 9 5Gcan also be purchased at No Cost EMI. At the same time, it can also be purchased on standard EMI by paying Rs 2,354 per month. 3,000 instant discounts will be given on HDFC Bank credit card payment.

Mi 11X 5G:

The price of Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G is Rs 33,999. It can be purchased for Rs 29,999 with a discount of Rs 4,000 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Along with this, an exchange offers of up to Rs 18,750 is also being given. The phone can also be purchased at No Cost EMI. At the same time, it can also be purchased on standard EMI by paying Rs 1,412 per month. An instant discount of Rs 2,000 will be given on SBI Bank credit card payment.

Samsung Galaxy M31

The Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone priced at Rs 19,999 which is available for Rs 14,999 under Amazon Mobile Savings Day Sale. Which means a discount of Rs 5000 is being given on the phone. At the same time, it can also be purchased on standard EMI by paying Rs 706 per month. 10 percent discount is being given through Citi Bank’s credit and debit cards, which is a maximum of Rs 1,000.

Redmi Note 10:

Its MRP is 19,999. It can be purchased for Rs 13,499 with a discount of Rs 2,500. For 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. Along with this, an exchange offers of up to Rs 12,500 is also being given. The phone can also be purchased at No Cost EMI. At the same time, it can also be purchased on standard EMI by paying Rs 635 per month. 5% discount is being given on payment through HSBC Bank cashback card.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M32

Buyers will get no-cost EMI option of up to six months on Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M32. Talking about Prime customers, they will get a no-cost EMI option of up to 9 months and a free screen replacement offer of up to six months.

Realme X7

The price of Realme X7 is 21,999. It can be purchased for Rs 19,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000. This price is the price of its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Along with this, an exchange offers of up to Rs 13,750 is also being given. The phone can also be purchased at No Cost EMI. At the same time, it can also be purchased on standard EMI by paying Rs 941 per month. 10 percent discount is being given through Citi Bank’s credit and debit cards, which is a maximum of Rs 1,000.

iQoo 7 and iPhone XR

The iQoo 7 and iPhone XR phones are also listed on Amazon with an additional 10 percent instant discount, which is what the bank offers. Talking about mobile accessories, its price starts at Rs 69, with power banks available at a starting price of Rs 399.

Redmi Note 10S

The price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variants of Redmi Note 10S is Rs 15,999. The smartphone can be bought with an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,100. If users buy a new phone by exchanging the old phone and they get the full exchange value, then they can get this phone for Rs 4,899. It can also be purchased with No Cost EMI. At the same time, under standard EMI, the phone will have to pay Rs 753 per month.