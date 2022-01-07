Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale: Amazon has announced a special sale for mobile and TV in India. The Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale will bring in a host of deals on mobile phones including Samsung, Oppo, Xiamo, Realme, OnePlus, Vivo and Tecno. Besides mobile phones, the Amazon sale announced some sweet deals on smart TV. The Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale have already gone live and it will end on January 10.Also Read - Flying to UK, US or France From India? All You Need to Know About Omicron Restrictions. Key Points

During the Amazon sale, many mobile phone and smart TV deals are being offered with bank discounts. Many smartphone deals on Amazon have been offered for prime members which include six-month free screen replacement and additional months no cost EMI with Citibank Credit Cards and Debit Cards. Also Read - Sidhika Sharma on Her Upcoming Romantic-Tragic Song ‘Yaad Jab Aati Hai’ With Kushal Tandon

Amazon sale: Check best deals on mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at Rs 38,740, down from the regular price of Rs 39,990. The deal also offer an additional instant bank discount with Citibank credit and debit cards.

is available at Rs 38,740, down from the regular price of Rs 39,990. The deal also offer an additional instant bank discount with Citibank credit and debit cards. Redmi 9A Sport is being sold at 6,479 during the Amazon sale. The phone, on other days, cost Rs. 7,199. Buyers can get an instant bank discount with Citibank cards.

is being sold at 6,479 during the Amazon sale. The phone, on other days, cost Rs. 7,199. Buyers can get an instant bank discount with Citibank cards. Redmi Note 10S is available for customers at Rs. 16,249. The phone retails at Rs 17,499 on other days. The deal is also offering an additional instant bank discount with Citibank cards.

is available for customers at Rs. 16,249. The phone retails at Rs 17,499 on other days. The deal is also offering an additional instant bank discount with Citibank cards. Tecno Spark 8T (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) is on sale at Rs 9,499. The deal is also offering an additional discount of exchange offer up to Rs 8,950.

is on sale at Rs 9,499. The deal is also offering an additional discount of exchange offer up to Rs 8,950. Vivo V21 5G is being sold at Rs 28,740 which otherwise costs Rs 29,990.

Amazon sale on Smart TVs: Check best offers and deals