Amazon App Daily Quiz Contest January 4: Amazon app users, you can win Noise Shot Wireless headphones today by taking part in e-commerce giant’s daily quiz contest.

The quiz which began at 8 AM and will end at 12 PM.

Q1- December 19th is celebrated as the Liberation day for which Indian state that became independent in 1961?

Ans: Goa

Q2- What achievement of the Indian team at the Eden Gardens in 2001, was recently emulated by Jharkhand in the Ranji trophy?

Ans: Win After Following ON

Q3- Sonu Sood, Prakash Raj and Sudeep have been the principal antagonists in the 3 editions of which popular film series?

Ans: Dabangg

Q4- The Unquiet River by Arupjyoti Saikia re-imagines the history of a state with a particular river at the centre. Name the river.

Ans: brahmputra

Q5- On 24th December 1986 an act was passed which gave safeguards against unfair trade practices. What day is observed on 24th December?

Ans: National Consumer Day