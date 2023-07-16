Home

Amazon Prime Dale Sale 2023: From Adapters To Earphones, Get Attractive Deals on Travel Gadgets

The E-commerce giant is offering a slew of deals on various products including smartphones, electronic items, laptops and others.

New Delhi: The two-day Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 will end today. The Prime subscribers who are yet to avail the discounts and offers should move quickly before the sale concludes. The E-commerce giant is offering a slew of deals on various products including smartphones, electronic items, laptops and others. The company is also providing attractive discounts on travel products starting from noise-canceling headphones to luggage scales to universal adapters, and personal hotspots.

Here, we have listed some of the exciting deals on gadgets that will make your travel more comfortable and convenient:

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds is an important gadget that one must carry during their travels.

The headset offers playtime of seven hours for the earphones, and 36 hours with the case.

The handset comes in three different modes — bold, bass, and serenade.

With the built-in mic, you can also attend calls while on the go.

Buy Now: Rs. 2,698 (MRP: Rs. 3,299)

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

This travel-friendly gadget is lightweight and easy to carry.

Its large LCD display will allow you to get the precise weight of your baggage.

It offers readings in different measurements in easily convertible units, such as kg (kilograms) and lb (pounds).

Buy Now: Rs. 299 (MRP: Rs. 449)

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

Port- Type C and Micro USB

Cable- Type C

Recharging time- 6.9 hours (with 18 W charger and USB cable)

Weight: 434 g | Capacity: 20000 mAh

Lithium Polymer Battery | Type-C Connector

Power Source: Battery

Buy Now: Rs. 1,998 (MRP: 2,199)

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

The travel adapter is usable in more than 150 countries like Europe (Type C)

The UK (Type G Plug Adapter), Australia (Type I ), USA and Japan (Type A).

The customer can connect it with up to two devices at a time.

It is compact in design, you can easily carry it while traveling abroad.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,099 (MRP: 1,999)

Airtel Xstream DigitalTV AMF-311WW 150Mbps Single_Band Data Card offers a download speed of up to 150 Mbps and an upload speed of upto 50Mbps.

The users can connect up to 10 devices at the same time

The battery lasts for about six hours of continuous working time, and 300 hours on standby.

Buy Now: Rs. 2,499 (MRP: 3,250)

BUY NOW AMAZON

