New Delhi: The first sale of Amazon since the outbreak of COVID-19 is live in India, offering heavy discounts on mobile phones, electronic gadgets and other products. This is the first time that the sale is being conducted virtually and the retail giant has moved its operations to work from home mode. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day 2020: When Will This Year's Sale Start And What All to Expect

The sale was live from August 6 midnight. It will continue till August 8. Also Read - Amazon Sells Camera Gear For Rs 6,500 That Originally Costs Rs 9 Lakh on Prime Day Sale

Here are some of the unmissable deals Also Read - Honor claims 1500% sales growth during Amazon Prime Day; says Honor 20 series contributed significantly

Apple iPhone: The last year’s iPhone is available at Rs 59,000. Up to Rs 13,600 discount can be availed if you exchange your old smartphone

Redmi K20 Pro: Rs 22,999

Samsung Galaxy S 10: Rs 44,999

OnePlus7T: Rs 35,999

Amazon Fire TV stick: Rs 2,399

Kindle: Rs 9,999

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones: Rs 19,990

Amazon is also offering discounts on products which are now in high demand, including hand sanitiser, toilet paper, oximeter etc.

This year, more than 50,000 temporary workers have been hired in India for the sale days. Amazon has tied up with IndiGo and SpiceJet for shipping.