Amazon Prime Day 2023 Begins on Saturday: These Phones Will Go on Sale This Weekend

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon is all set to start Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale on July 15. The two-day event will offer a slew of discounts on various products, starting from laptops, and smartphones, to kitchen appliances. Apart from discounts on previously released smartphones, the Prime Day sale will also see several new handsets go on sale, such as the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the Realme Narzo 60 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.

Interested customers must note that they can also avail bank offers to lower the price of these smartphones during the upcoming sale.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is a mid-range handset that is powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC.

It sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung has equipped this phone with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

It packs a large 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging.

The company says it will provide four years of OS updates and five years of security updates for the handset, which is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is powered by a much more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the lowest model that has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Neo 7 Pro support’s the company’s 120W Flash Charge technology.

The OnePlus Nord 3 made its debut in India last week.

Pricing for this mid-range OnePlus Nord branded smartphone starts at Rs. 33,999.

It runs on a flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM — which is typically found on much more expensive smartphones.

The phone features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G cost Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 23,999 for their base variants.

The latter is also available in a 1TB storage variant along with 12GB of RAM that costs Rs. 29,999.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

They also pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for SuperVOOC fast wired charging.

