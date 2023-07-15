Home

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Planning To Buy Mobile Accessories? Check Out These Attractive Deals

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon kick-started its Prime Day Sale 2023 on July 15. The company is offering massive discounts on various products including smartphones, laptops, fridges, Smart TVs etc. The sale has also brought products from top brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Apple, and OnePlus at incredibly low prices. If you are planning to buy mobile accessories like headsets, power banks, cables or even mobile holders, Amazon has several accessories listed with deep discounts.

Here are some of the top deals on mobile accessories from the sale:

The Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank offers dual USB ports and supports both C-type and USB Type-A cables.

Its lithium-polymer battery is claimed to be a better alternative to widely used Li-ion power banks.

The power back makes for a good travel accessory.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,098 (MRP: Rs. 1,999)

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

Amazon is offering a huge discount on Boat’s USB Type-C cable

The 1.5-metre long cable has a braided texture which is claimed to add to its durability.

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

Out of many other products, OnePlus Bullets Z2 wireless neckband earphones are one of the top-selling wireless headsets during in the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

It can be charged to full capacity within 10 minutes.

With a correction range of 10 metres, one can easily roam around hassle-free. Its anti-distortion feature allows a noise-free rich audio experience.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,598 (MRP: 2,299)

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

The Ptron’s Bullet Pro adapter has a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology

Thanks to two USB Type-A ports, it can charge up to three devices at the same time, and a USB Type-C port.

Thanks to two USB Type-A ports, it can charge up to three devices at the same time, and a USB Type-C port. Ptron 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter is compatible with smartphones, tablets, as well as dashcams.

Buy Now: Rs. 298 (MRP: Rs. 1,299)

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

The company is offering massive discount on Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung claims that the Buds offer crisp, noise free audio, and a seamless calling experience.

The main highlight of the product is its ergonomic design that ensures a comfortable and snug fit.

Buy Now: Rs. 3,988 (MRP: 15,990)

BUY NOW ON AMAZON

