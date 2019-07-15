Amazon Prime Day Sale: Look out for the best deals as the two-day Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 has begun, with great offers for Amazon Prime customers. The offer will end at midnight on Tuesday.

Some of the best deals offered this year include top mobile phones at cheapest assured prices. Apart from mobile phone deals, the Prime Day sale will also include new releases across various product categories and new releases on Prime Video and Prime Music.

Get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 here

However, customers must note that the sale is only for Amazon Prime customers. So if you are not a Prime customer yet, get your membership at Rs 999 for a full year or Rs 129 on a monthly basis. You can get your Prime subscription through your mobile service provider. Service providers like Airtel, Vodaphone, BSNL and Idea also offer complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime with select network plans.

Top Deals on mobile phones

Xiaomi Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will be offered at Rs 6,199 during the sale, while currently, it sells at Rs 6,499. Other Redmi phones like the Redmi 6A and the new Redmi 7A will be priced at 5,999.

Other phones include Samsung Galaxy M30 to be sold at Rs 13,990, the Honor 8C at 7,999 Xiaomi Mi A2 at Rs 9,999, OnePlus 6T at 27,990, Nokia 8.1 at Rs 18,499, Samsung Galaxy M20 Rs 9,990, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro at Rs 8,999, Xiaomi Redmi 6 at Rs 6,999, Vivo V15 Pro at Rs 26,990 and many more.

Apart from phones, the sale also exists on mobile accessories like Bluetooth speakers, earphones, headphones and more.