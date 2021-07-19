Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 – E-commerce company Amazon has announced its biggest Prime Day Sale in India. The Amazon Prime Day sale will take place on July 26 and 27. During this, attractive discounts will be available on smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, etc. Usually, Amazon’s prime sale deal used to take place in late August or early September, but this time due to the pandemic, the company has announced it earlier.Also Read - SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs India 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain- Playing 11s For Today's R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST July 20 Tuesday

The company specially designed this sale to empower those manufacturers, retailers, small businesses, local shops who have suffered a lot due to the lockdown in Kovid. In this sale, the consumer will get a chance to avail of great discounts, attractive offers, deals, and savings across different categories. More than 300 new products will also be launched on Amazon.

In Amazon Prime Day 2021, apart from the company's own Echo and Fire TV brands, huge discounts will also be offered from companies like Redmi, iQOO, Apple. This discount will apply to Amazon Prime customers only. Along with promoting its Prime subscription through this Mahasale, the company wants to give a better shopping experience to the customers.

Discount on Apple iPhone 11

In the Amazon Prime Day sale, customers will be able to buy Apple iPhone 11 phone. Although currently, this phone is available for Rs 52,900, which was earlier Rs 69,900. Xiaomi recently launched Redmi Note 10S, this phone will also be listed in this cell. Apart from this, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10 will also be available at discount. In preparation for the two-day grand sale, many small sellers on Amazon will be creating deals for customers from July 8 to July 24, 2021. Amazon says that exclusively Prime members can take advantage of new launches in this sale that include smartphones, TVs, appliances, consumer electronics, Amazon devices, and more.

HDFC Deals and Discounts

There will be an instant discount of 10 percent on purchases made with HDFC debit and credit cards. Deal and launch facility will be available to Amazon Prime members. For this, a one-year subscription is Rs 999 and three months is Rs 329. Prime members get access to free delivery, unlimited videos, ad-free music, exclusive deals, and free in-game content.