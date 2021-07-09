Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Amazon has finally made an official announcement of its Prime Day sale. If you are planning to shop online, then this sale is the best option. Amazon will make a special offer of its Prime Day Sale in India from July 26 to July 27 as part of the 5th anniversary of Prime India. This will include Amazon devices, fashion and beauty products, home and kitchen, furniture, everyday essentials for Prime members along with new launches, entertainment benefits, and more. The sale will be live for two days on July 26 and July 27, during which customers will get discounts and great deals on various products.Also Read - Amazon Prime Day 2020 LIVE: First Sale Amid Pandemic With Best Offers on iPhone, Sanitiser, Oximeter

List of Amazon Products on sale

Amazon’s two-day sale will kick start from 12 am (midnight) IST on July 26 and will end on July 27. The company specially designed this sale with a view to empower manufacturers, retailers, small businesses, local shops who have suffered a lot due to the lockdown in Covid. In this sale, the consumer will get a chance to avail of great discounts, attractive offers, deals, and savings across different categories. More than 300 new products will also be launched on Amazon. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day 2020: When Will This Year's Sale Start And What All to Expect

#PrimeDay is here! 🤩 Save the dates 🗓 2️⃣6️⃣•0️⃣7️⃣•2️⃣1️⃣ – 2️⃣7️⃣•0️⃣7️⃣•2️⃣1️⃣ Celebrating 5 years of Prime in India, #DiscoverJoy with two days of savings, great deals, blockbuster entertainment, and much more. 🛍📽🎧 Read more 👉🏼 https://t.co/F4XfMbhcyT pic.twitter.com/UOyH4AU3DE — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) July 8, 2021

Also Read - Amazon Sells Camera Gear For Rs 6,500 That Originally Costs Rs 9 Lakh on Prime Day Sale

“We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of small businesses and local sellers on Amazon. in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times. We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment, and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes,” said Amit Agarwal, Country Head, Amazon India.

Exclusive Deals for Prime Members –

In preparation for the two-day grand sale, many small sellers on Amazon will be creating deals for customers from July 8 to July 24, 2021. Amazon says that exclusively Prime members can take advantage of new launches in this sale that include smartphones, TVs, appliances, consumer electronics, Amazon devices, and more. The Prime Day sale was originally planned for the month of June, but due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India, the sale was postponed. During the sale, there will be special deals and discounts under several programs including Launchpad, Saheli, Local Shops on Amazon, and Karigar.

Our most awaited #AmazonPrimeDay is back on July 26 & 27! With over 65% Prime orders coming in from tier 2/3 markets in India, watch @Subbupl, Director, Prime, @amazonIN discuss why Prime Day really is the gateway to the best of Amazon.https://t.co/4zvt2BpqRu#DiscoverJoy pic.twitter.com/2YdM7GRaGM — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) July 8, 2021

Amazon Prime Day Discounts and Cash Back –

Prime members can shop across products offered by SMBs and get 10 percent cash back (up to Rs.150) on Prime Day purchases from 5 PM on July 8 to July 24 at 11:59 PM. The Prime Day 2021 sale will also have a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit, credit card, and EMI transactions.

During the sale, there will be a huge discount of Up to 40 percent off on Mobiles & Accessories, up to 60 percent off Electronics & Accessories, Up to 65 percent off TVs & Appliances, Up to 70 percent off Kitchen and Home Appliances, Up to 50 percent off Fire TV and Kindle, and 70 percent off Amazon Broads.