Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Headphones, Earphones
The ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale offers a slew of discounts on a variety of products. Apart from smartphones, TVs and laptops
New Delhi: The two-day Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 will end today. The weekend bonanza sale started on July 15 and will end at 11:59 pm IST. The Prime Day 2023 sale is exclusive for Prime members. The ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale offers a slew of discounts on a variety of products. Apart from smartphones, TVs and laptops, the sale also has deals for accessories like headphones, mouse, keyboards, and storage devices.
Bose QuietComfort 45
- The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones has an amazing noise-cancellation technology
- The Bose QuietComfort 45 comes with an Aware Mode for letting essential environmental sounds pass through.
- The plush synthetic leather, and impact-resistant nylon are extremely comfortable to wear over long durations.
- The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer 24-hour battery life.
- Regular price: Rs 29,900
- Deal price: Rs 18,749
Sennheiser HD 450SE
- The Sennheiser HD 450SE offers captivating sound quality along with deep and dynamic bass.
- These ANC earphones carry a large enough battery to deliver up to 30 hours of listening.
- The headphone comes with intuitive controls
- It features a dedicated button for summoning Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.
- Downloading the Sennheiser app gives you access to an equalizer for tailoring the sound according to your liking.
- Regular price: Rs 14,990
- Deal price: Rs 8,490
Bose Noise Cancelling 700
- The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 boast a streamlined, lightweight stainless-steel headband and feature angled ear cups that make for a perfect fit.
- The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 earphones can deliver 20 hours of battery life.
- The four-microphone system allows you to confidently take calls or summon digital assistants
- Regular price: Rs 34,500
- Deal price: Rs 24,249
Sony WF-1000XM4
- Features like Speak-to-chat, Adaptive Sound Control and automatic sound settings for favourite locations allow Sony WF-1000XM4 headphone users to stay connected with relevant ambient sounds for convenience.
- Comfort and usability are shown, demonstrating the WF-1000XM4’s suitability for low-latency video viewing on mobile devices, making calls and using a digital voice assistant, thanks to Beamforming and Bone Conduction mics.
- Regular price: Rs 24,990
- Deal price: Rs 12,990
Sony WF-C700N
- Sony WF-C700N model boasts a Multipoint Connection feature.
- The IPX4-rated earbuds feature high-end ANC technology.
- Their light and ergonomic nature allows you to wear them for hours without any discomfort.
- The Sony WF-C700N earbuds offer a total of 15 hours of listening time and their quick charging function means only a 10-minute charge gives them enough juice to keep going for an hour.
- Regular price: Rs 12,990
- Deal price: Rs 7,740
