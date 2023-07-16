Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Headphones, Earphones

Home

The ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale offers a slew of discounts on a variety of products. Apart from smartphones, TVs and laptops

New Delhi: The two-day Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 will end today. The weekend bonanza sale started on July 15 and will end at 11:59 pm IST. The Prime Day 2023 sale is exclusive for Prime members. The ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale offers a slew of discounts on a variety of products. Apart from smartphones, TVs and laptops, the sale also has deals for accessories like headphones, mouse, keyboards, and storage devices.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones has an amazing noise-cancellation technology

The Bose QuietComfort 45 comes with an Aware Mode for letting essential environmental sounds pass through.

The plush synthetic leather, and impact-resistant nylon are extremely comfortable to wear over long durations.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer 24-hour battery life.

Regular price: Rs 29,900

Deal price: Rs 18,749

The Sennheiser HD 450SE offers captivating sound quality along with deep and dynamic bass.

These ANC earphones carry a large enough battery to deliver up to 30 hours of listening.

The headphone comes with intuitive controls

It features a dedicated button for summoning Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

Downloading the Sennheiser app gives you access to an equalizer for tailoring the sound according to your liking.

Regular price: Rs 14,990

Deal price: Rs 8,490

The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 boast a streamlined, lightweight stainless-steel headband and feature angled ear cups that make for a perfect fit.

The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 earphones can deliver 20 hours of battery life.

The four-microphone system allows you to confidently take calls or summon digital assistants

Regular price: Rs 34,500

Deal price: Rs 24,249

Features like Speak-to-chat, Adaptive Sound Control and automatic sound settings for favourite locations allow Sony WF-1000XM4 headphone users to stay connected with relevant ambient sounds for convenience.

Comfort and usability are shown, demonstrating the WF-1000XM4’s suitability for low-latency video viewing on mobile devices, making calls and using a digital voice assistant, thanks to Beamforming and Bone Conduction mics.

Regular price: Rs 24,990

Deal price: Rs 12,990

Sony WF-C700N model boasts a Multipoint Connection feature.

The IPX4-rated earbuds feature high-end ANC technology.

Their light and ergonomic nature allows you to wear them for hours without any discomfort.

The Sony WF-C700N earbuds offer a total of 15 hours of listening time and their quick charging function means only a 10-minute charge gives them enough juice to keep going for an hour.

Regular price: Rs 12,990

Deal price: Rs 7,740

