Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Offers On Top Selling 50-Inch and 55-Inch Smart TVs

The global e-commerce giant is offering a whopping 60 percent discount on Smart TVs from top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, Redmi, and others.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale is live offering huge discounts and offers on a wide range of electronics and gadgets. The global e-commerce giant is offering a whopping 60 percent discount on Smart TVs from top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, Redmi, and others. On top of the already discounted prices, customers can also avail additional cashbacks and discounts using bank offers.

Here’s a list of some of the amazing deals on 50-inch to 55-inch Smart TVs which you can buy on Amazon right now at discounts up to 60 percent.

The 55-inch Samsung Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV is powered by Neo Quantum processor and comes with HDR 10+ support and 100Hz refresh rate making it perfect for gaming and consuming high-resolution media. The Smart TV also comes loaded with popular streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar. You can buy this state-of-the-art piece of technology for a discounted price of Rs. 80,240 (including bank offers) instead of the previous retail price of Rs. 86,990.

The 55-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV has a 60Hz refresh rate with an backlit LED display and 20W stereo speakers. It also comes loaded with in-built support for Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. You can grab this Smart TV for Rs 44,240 (with bank offers) through the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Customers can also avail exchange offers up to Rs. 3,360. EMI options from multiple banks are also available.

The Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is powered by Android OS and comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz and jaw-dropping 20W Dolby speakers. Grab this Smart TV on Amazon for Rs 55,990. The platform is also offering a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI and SBI credit cards. Customers can also avail of additional discounts by exchanging their old TV.

If you are looking for a more pocket-friendly option, look no further as you can buy the Redmi Smart LED TV X55 at an amazing price of Rs. 32,999. This budget option from Redmi comes packed with all the features offered by other big brands at much higher prices, these include support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and on the audio front, the Smart TV packs a punch with Dolby Audio for inbuilt speakers, Dolby Atmos pass-through over eARC, and DTS Virtual:X.

The Android-powered VU GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV is yet another option that won’t burn a hole in your pocket as you can grab it for as low as Rs. 35,240 with instant discount on SBI and ICICI credit cards. An additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 3,360 can also be availed. The VU GloLED comes with a sharp LED screen but the main selling point is its powerful 104W Quad Speaker system powered Dolby Atmos for a theatre-like experience.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is live now for Amazon Prime customers and will end on July 16 midnight.

