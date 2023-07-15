Home

Technology

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Earbuds On Bumper Sale, Massive Discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi and Oppo

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Earbuds On Bumper Sale, Massive Discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi and Oppo

As the sale is currently live, several banks are offering cashbacks and no-cost EMI options on various products. Customers can take advantage of these deals and enjoy additional discounts.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Attention people! The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is now live with hundreds of exciting deals available across all major product categories, including smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other electronics, during the Maha sale. As the sale is currently live, several banks are offering cashback and no-cost EMI options on various products. Customers can take advantage of these deals and enjoy additional discounts. Don’t wait, as this exclusive sale will close on Sunday, July 16. For music lovers, we have handpicked some amazing deals on earbuds that you can avail of. Here is a list of the best earbud deals.

Trending Now

Known for its unique and ergonomic design, the Galaxy Buds Live is currently on sale with exciting cashback offers. These earbuds are specifically designed to enhance every moment. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable and immersive experience for users. Equipped with three microphones and a Voice Pick Up unit, the buds deliver crystal-clear voice and call quality. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds Live is packed with sensors including Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Grip, and VPU, and it features a glossy finish. The Galaxy Buds Live is available at a discounted price of Rs 3,988.

You may like to read

Buy Now on Amazon

The OnePlus Nord Buds are the perfect choice for music lovers or individuals who spend hours talking on the phone. These earbuds feature big 12.4 mm dynamic drivers that provide deeper bass and crystal-clear sound. With the Sound Master Equalizer’s three unique audio profiles – Bold, Bass, and Serenade – users can customize the sound according to their preferences. In terms of battery life, these earbuds offer up to 30 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge. The OnePlus Nord Buds are available for Rs 2,798.

Buy Now on Amazon

Neckband earphones are still in fashion, and we have handpicked a steal deal for you. The Realme Buds Wireless 3, with a 13.6mm Dynamic Bass Driver and up to 40 hours of battery life, is currently on sale on Amazon Prime Day with exciting offers. These buds feature 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with a 360° Spatial Audio Effect and support fast charging, providing 25 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. They also offer Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pairing features, and support Bluetooth 5.3 version. Additionally, the Realme Buds Wireless 3 is IP55 Dust and Water Resistance certified. The Realme Buds Wireless 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,798.

Buy Now on Amazon

The Oppo Enco Buds promise to deliver a concert-like experience with great bass, making them a perfect choice for music lovers. With a TPU+PEEK material double-layer composite diaphragm, these buds provide excellent audio quality and support intelligent call noise cancellation. Additionally, the earbuds feature an 80ms low-latency game mode, ensuring perfect audio and video synchronization during gaming sessions. The battery life of these buds allows for 24 hours of continuous music playback. The Oppo Enco Buds are available at a price of Rs 1,598.

Buy on Amazon

The Redmi Buds 4 Active is equipped with powerful 12mm Bass Pro drivers, designed to deliver an immersive audio experience with deep, rich bass and crisp, clear highs. With 30 hours of battery life, these buds are loaded with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, ensuring clear and uninterrupted audio. Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, the Redmi Buds 4 Active offers rapid charging, providing up to 90 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The buds are also built with an IPX4 rating, offering reliable protection against water splashes and sweat. The Redmi Buds 4 Active are available at Rs 1,198.

Buy Now on Amazon

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES