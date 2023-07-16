Home

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Massive Discounts On iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Other Flagship Smartphones

The world’s largest online marketplace is offering discounts on premium smartphones from top brands like Samsung, Apple and OnePlus as part of the Amazon Prime Sale 2023.

Amazon is offering huge discounts on high-end smartphones during its ongoing Prime Day Sale which will end at July 16 midnight. The world’s largest online marketplace is offering discounts on premium smartphones from top brands like Samsung, Apple and OnePlus as part of the Amazon Prime Sale 2023. During the special two-day sale, customers can avail cashbacks, discounts, exchange offers and no-cost EMI on their favourite gadgets.

If you’re looking to buy a premium flagship smartphone check out some of our curated options below and take your pick.

The latest iteration of the wildly popular iPhone is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Customers can grab the flagship device on Amazon at a never before price of Rs 67,499, a massive price cut from the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. You can also exchange your old iPhone to avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 50,000, effectively bringing down the iPhone 14 price to Rs 16,499. EMI options are also available.

The iPhone 13 Mini runs on Apple’s in-house A15 Bionic chip and sports a Super Retina XDR OLED display. The premium smartphone, which was released by Apple in 2021 at a launch price of Rs. 99,900 for the high-end 512 GB model, flaunts a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel wide-angle and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lenses.

Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 Mini for Rs. 94,900 during the Prime Day Sale with additional discount offers of up to Rs. 55,000 also available. SBI and ICICI credit card users can avail Rs.1000 instant discount on the premium handset. EMI options starting at 4,556 per month are also available.

Samsung’s latest flagship is a true monster in terms of specs and performance. Powered a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 1,34,999 for the high-end model sporting 12GB RAM and 512GB Storage.

The S23 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. If you’re eyeing to buy this premium smartphone, now would be the right time as Amazon is offering an instant Rs 8,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards. Customers can also avail exchange offers up to Rs 6,500 or choose EMI options starting at Rs 5,625 per month.

Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 89,999. However, during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, SBI and ICICI Bank credit card users can grab this state-of-the-art handset for Rs. 82,999 by availing cashback up to Rs. 7,000. Exchange offers up to Rs. 62,000 are also available. Amazon is also offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000, Rs. 300 cashback and welcome bonus rewards worth Rs 2,200 on Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

Samsung’s last year’s premium flagship, which was launched in February 2022 at a price of Rs. 1,09,999 for the top end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, can currently be bought for Rs. 94,999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.

Users can also avail attractive exchange offers and receive an instant discount of up to Rs. 66,000 by exchanging their old smartphone. Amazon is also offering an additional Rs. 8,000 exchange bonus. Select credit cards will also receive an addition Rs.1,000 discount. No-cost EMI options are also being offered and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will also receive Rs. 300 cashback.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched at a price tag of Rs. 66,999. Amazon is offering a flat Rs.10,000 discount on the “flagship killer” and interested buyers can grab this powerful device for Rs. 56,999 and also avail exchange offers to receive an additional discount worth up to Rs. 52,000. SBI and ICICI credit card users can avail an additional Rs. 4,250 discount.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G runs on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, sporting a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The high-end handset flaunts a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged in super-quick time with a 80W SuperVOOC charger and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

