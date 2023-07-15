Home

Technology

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Massive Discounts on Offer on ACs, Washing Machine, Refrigerator

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Massive Discounts on Offer on ACs, Washing Machine, Refrigerator

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Those who are Prime members can get up to 65 percent off on large appliances like refrigerators, washing machines and ACs. Check details here:

Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: For customers who are looking to buy home appliances with discounts, this is the right offer for you on Amazon as Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is live now for two days till July 16. During this sale, you can avail huge discounts on a variety of electronic devices such as TV, laptops, smartphones to electronic accessories. Those who are Prime members can get up to 65 percent off on large appliances like refrigerators, washing machines and ACs. Check details here:

Trending Now

At the sale, LG 7kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is available at just Rs 17,153. The original price of the washing machine is Rs 27,990. With exchange, Amazon offers an extra Rs. 1,240 off on the machine. The washing machine comes with smart features like child lock, smart diagnosis, and a 3-step wash.

You may like to read

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung’s 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine comes with smart AI control and WiFi features and it is a perfect choice for small family. At the sale, it is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 29,646, while its original price stands at Rs. 48,550. You can get exchange offer of Rs. 2,740. Buy Samsung 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine now at Rs. 29,646.

Buy Now on Amazon

Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator with capacity of 240 litres is available at just Rs. 25,790 at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. The original price of the product was Rs. 30,500. Moreover, you also get an exchange discount of Rs. 3,290. Buy now this device at just Rs. 25,790.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung 322 L Double Door Refrigerator comes with a digital display control panel and is available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,208, down from its original price of Rs. 52,990. You also get two compartments, one drawer and three shelves, along with 5-in-1 convertible storage options according to needs. Buy this device now at Rs. 34,208.

Buy Now on Amazon

To get relief from the ongoing heat with a new AC, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is offering a great discount on Voltas 1.5 Ton Window AC. The original price stands at Rs. 46,990 but now you can purchase it during the ongoing deal at just Rs. 28,299. This AC comes with features such as timer, glow light button, auto swing, self diagnosis, sleep mode, ice wash, and filter clean. You can buy now at Rs. 28,299.

Buy on Amazon

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES