Amazon Prime Day Sale Live: Check Huge Discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, iQoo Smartphones

The first day of the sale witnessed discounts on handsets such as iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G during the event. Notably, Amazon is offering up to huge discount on these mobile phones.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: For those who are looking for smartphones under Rs 30,000, here’s the best time for you as the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is live now with massive discounts on smartphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and iQoo.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 started on July 15 and will continue till July 16. The first day of the sale witnessed discounts on handsets such as iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G during the event. Notably, Amazon is offering up to 40 percent discount on these mobile phones.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this month with a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, customers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 cashback for purchases of this handset made through SBI Cards and ICICI credit cards. You can buy it now at Rs 23,999.

Launched earlier this year in India, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G was priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. During the ongoing sale, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 21,999. Moreover, you get additional Rs. 1,000 discount for purchases made via eligible credit cards. You can also get EMI options for the device starting at Rs. 1,051 and there are exchange discounts capped at Rs. 20,800.

In the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is available with its original price of Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. However, online marketplace is offering up to Rs. 1,000 discount on purchases made via select bank cards. Further, there is Rs. 300 cashback and welcome rewards on purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. You can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 28,499.

On the first day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, iQoo Z7s 5G is available at a price of Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can purchase it at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999 with the associated bank card offer. You can also exchange your old smartphone for an additional discount of up to Rs. 17,550.

Launched in May this year, Oppo F23 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. However, now it is available for Rs. 23,499 (including bank offers) at the sale. In terms of specifications, Oppo F23 5G features a 120Hz refresh rate display and flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

In the ongoing sale, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available with discounts at Rs. 17,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 19,999. Moreover, the exchange offers are capped at Rs. 17,000. Amazon is also offering a Rs. 500 coupon-based discount. In terms of specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

