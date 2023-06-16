Home

Amazon Prime Launches Prime Lite In India; Check Out Price, Benefits

In terms of benefits, Prime Lite and Amazon Prime do not have major differences. But HD quality streaming has been limited to two devices in Prime Lite.

Amazon Prime Lite costs Rs 999 annually. (Credits: primevideo.com)

Amazon has stepped in with the decision to launch a toned-down version of its regular Prime membership. To expand its subscriber base in India, Amazon has launched a Prime Lite subscription which is cheaper. The facility, which was available to select users earlier, has now been made accessible all over the country. As far as the benefits are concerned, Prime Lite and Amazon Prime do not have major differences, only some minor tweaks. Prime Lite members can get one-day or two-day delivery to eligible addresses. There is no minimum order value for free standard delivery, which is similar to the feature of regular membership.

Amazon Prime Lite Price

The regular Prime membership offers quarterly, annual or monthly plans for customers. However, the Prime Lite subscription only has a single annual plan under which customers have to pay Rs 999 for 12 months. Notably, the Prime Lite price is similar to regular Prime subscriptions’ earlier pricing. The regular yearly Prime membership costs Rs 1,499 in India whereas the monthly subscription costs Rs 299. If we look at the Amazon Prime quarterly subscription, it costs Rs 599.

Prime Lite members can avail the same benefits as Regular Prime when it comes to accessing Amazon Music and Videos. In terms of streaming quality, some limitations have been imposed. Prime Lite allows users to enjoy unlimited video streaming in HD quality across two devices. Regular Prime members enjoy 4K streaming on up to six devices at the same time. Amazon has said that Prime Lite is cheaper since the version will have ads. However, it has not been clarified how the ads will be placed.

What’s Missing

One of the major drawbacks of the Amazon Prime Lite subscription is that it doesn’t include Prime Reading and Amazon Music. Additionally, it does not allow users to have Amazon Prime Music access, no-cost EMI, Prime gaming or free e-books.

Netflix Brings In Changes As Well

Meanwhile, Netflix is also experimenting with subscriptions to crackdown on password or account sharing. To increase its subscriber base, it has made it more difficult to share accounts in some nations, compelling users to purchase individual subscriptions.

