New Delhi: Amazon's umbrella subscription service known as Prime membership is going to cost more for its customers in India soon, the company has announced, according to media reports. The company has suggested it will hike the price of its Amazon Prime subscription service in India by as much as 50 per cent. This will impact all the Amazon Prime subscription plans, meaning that the Indian users will have to pay more for the monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

It is suggested the monthly Amazon Prime plan will now be priced at Rs 179 as opposed to the earlier price of Rs 129. The quarterly plan will be priced at Rs 459 instead of Rs 329 and the yearly plan will be priced at Rs 1,499, as per the website. Previously, a yearly Prime subscription cost Rs 999. However, there's no word on when the new prices will come into effect, but it may happen soon. Amazon's website lists the old prices for now.

Meanwhile, existing customers will continue to enjoy their selected plans at the older prices. That said, they will have to pay the new prices at the time of renewal, once they come into effect. It is also suggested that Amazon won't charge the new prices on the saved card automatically. This means that people will get an option to choose whether or not they want to continue using Amazon Prime.

Reason behind price hike unknown

The reason for this price hike remains unknown. This news might come as a disappointment for many, as the prices have increased significantly. Hence, for those who wish to subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can go for the yearly plan at Rs 999 before the change comes into effect.

For the unversed, Amazon Prime offers access to a number of benefits and access to services and apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, gaming, free and fast delivery of products, and more.