New Delhi: With the battle for eyeballs intensifying, Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India. The move from Amazon comes more than a year after its rival Netflix launched its mobile plan priced at Rs 199 a month in India. Also Read - The Girl On The Train Remake Teaser Out: Parineeti Chopra Tries To Escape Entangled Murder Mystery

Launched in collaboration with Bharti Airtel, the Amazon plan will only be available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms – a 30-day free trial which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at Rs 89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data. Traditional Amazon Prime membership was available for Rs 129 a month or Rs 999 per year. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Plot, Storyline Revealed: Here's All You Need To Expect From Manoj Bajpayee's Web Series

Amazon’s introduction of the mobile-only plans in India is a global first as it competes with other s players such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Zee5, among others. Also Read - TikTok Highest Grossing App of 2020 Despite Ban, Followed by Tinder, Youtube; Netflix 10th

“India is one of our fastest-growing markets globally with very high engagement rates. Buoyed by this response, we want to double-down on our efforts and reach out to an even larger audience. Powered by affordable data, smartphones have become the preferred screen for entertainment in India,” Amazon Prime Video India Director and Country General Manager Gaurav Gandhi told a news daily.

As per updates, the Prime Video Mobile Edition of Amazon is a single-user mobile-only plan which provides SD (standard definition) quality streaming to customers.

Part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch in India, all Airtel customers on bundled prepaid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number.

However, they can after the 30 days free trial access Prime Video Mobile Edition through prepaid recharges starting at Rs 89 for 28-day access to the service along with 6GB data. Moreover, Amazon.in can recharge with a 30-day Amazon Prime membership at Rs 131 or recharge with a Rs 349 pack of 28-day validity.

The recharges will be available on the Airtel Thanks app and over a million recharge points across the country.

Amazon Prime Video will continue to be available as part of Amazon’s Prime offering that is available for Rs 999 annually or Rs 129 a month.