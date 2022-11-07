Amazon Launches Prime Video Mobile Edition. Check Rate Here

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition: Amazon on Monday launched a mobile edition of Prime Video for Rs 599 annually in India. The mobile edition offers standard definition (SD) quality streaming to users.

Amazon launches Prime Video mobile edition at Rs 599 per year(Photo Credit: IANS)

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition: Amazon has announced a new mobile-only plan for Prime Video. The newly launched mobile edition of Prime Video will cost Rs 599 annually in India. Users can purchase an annual subscription to the OTT’s mobile edition through the official website or its application for Android, the company said in a statement. “Prime Video mobile edition is a major step towards making premium entertainment across languages as ubiquitous as smartphones in the country,” Amazon said. As per the IANS news report, with this move, Prime Video aims to expand the reach of the mobile edition, which debuted as a telco-parterned product in partnership with Bharti Airtel last year.

“With viewers from 99 per cent of the country’s pin codes, the service has become the preferred destination for premium content,” Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition RATE

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition: Rs 599

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MOBILE EDITION

The mobile edition offers standard definition (SD) quality streaming to users.

It allows them to explore and watch Prime Video’s vast catalogue of Indian and international movies, Amazon Originals, live cricket, and many more. “India is turning into an innovation hub for Prime Video. With this launch, we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our popular on-demand entertainment content and live sports,” added Kelly Day, Vice President, International, Prime Video.

(With Inputs From IANS)