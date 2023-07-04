Amazon Prime Youth Offer: Here’s How You Can Avail 50 Percent Cashback on Monthly, Annual Plans

Home

The users must note that the subscription comes with several benefits including free delivery, early bird access to the sale as well as access to Prime Video and Amazon Music.

E-commerce platform, Amazon India is all set to host its annual Prime Day sale on July 15 and 16. During the sale, the company is likely to offer a slew of discounts and offers on products. Amazon has also brought a special youth offer for Prime subscription. The offer will get the Prime subscription price cut by 50 percent for a certain age group of users. The monthly membership plan for Amazon Prime costs Rs. 299 while the annual plan cost Rs. 1,499.

Amazon Prime Youth offer: Key Details

Amazon is all set to bring a special youth offer for Prime subscription.

The offer will get the Prime subscription price cut by 50 percent for a certain age group of users.

The monthly membership plan for Amazon Prime costs Rs. 299 while the annual plan cost Rs. 1,499.

Amazon has announced the Prime Youth offer for users aged between 18 and 24 years.

The offer brings a cashback of Rs. 150 and Rs. 750 on Amazon Prime monthly and annual subscription plans, respectively.

The prime membership costs Rs. 299 per month and Rs. 1,499 per year for other users.

How to Avail The Benefit:

Step 1: Go to the youth offer tab available in Amazon Android app

Step 2: Proceed to buy a Prime membership.

Step 3: Select a monthly or an annual plan and make payments.

Step 4: Verify your age by submitting the requisite documents.

Step 5: Once done, eligible users will get Rs. 150 or Rs. 750 cashback on the monthly and annual subscriptions, respectively.

Note: The age verification must be done within 15 days of membership activation. Also, the cashback will be credited in the form of an Amazon Pay Gift Card. The Amazon Prime membership gives users access to discounts on delivery charges and access to Amazon’s over-the-top entertainment platform Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Amazon has announced to launch more than 45,000 new products from over 400 Indian and global brands including OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, and more. Over 1,500 new products are set to be launched from over 110 small and medium businesses across categories including electronics, fashion & grooming, and jewellery.

