Amazon Quiz January 29 Answers – The Daily Quiz Contest of January 29 has gone live on Amazon today. By taking part in today’s quiz contest, Amazon app users can win an Amazon pay balance of Rs 15,000. The quiz starts daily at 8:00 am and ends at 12:00 pm. The quiz comprises of 5 questions related to general knowledge and current affairs. If you answer all the questions correctly, you will win Rs 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance. You can use Amazon Pay Balance for paying utility bill payment or any product from the app. Apart from this, you can also use this balance to recharge your mobile and pay electricity bills. Amazon will announce the winner at the end of the month. Also Read - Tandav Row: Netizens Trend #BanAmazonProducts After Company Faces Political Backlash

This quiz will be played only by users whose smartphone will have the Amazon India app installed. Which means you cannot take part in this game by visiting Amazon’s India website. If you are Android users, then you can download this app from Google Play Store. If you are an iOS user, you can download the app from the Apple App Store. Also Read - Twitter User Complains About Porn Literature on Kindle, Amazon Removes 'Hindu Wife's Affair With Muslim Lover' Title After NCW Notice

Amazon Quiz Answers January 29 –

Q1 – Which cricketer won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade?

A1 – Virat Kohli

Also Read - Amazon.in to Host 'Small Business Day' Sale Event on December 12

Q2 – The first batch of training at which institute was launched in Mumbai in December 2020?

A1 – Indian Institute of Skills

Q3 – Motilal Vora, a veteran Indian politician who recently passed away, served as the Chief Minister of which Indian state?

A3 – Madhya Pradesh

Q4 – What are cats with this distinctive M-shaped marking on their foreheads called?

A4 – Tabby cat

Q5 – To who is this monument dedicated to?

A5 – Karl Marx