Amazon Quiz Contest December 24: Amazon customers can win bumper prizes like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater and many more by participating in Amazon Quiz session daily from 8 AM to 12 PM. The Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop.

The drawing for selection of the winners of the Contest will be aggregated at the end of the Contest Period. Amazon will notify the selected participants by e-mail/ SMS following the draw (“Notification Date”). By agreeing to participate and enter into this contest, participants agree that they have a valid proof of identity and age in the form of a copy of PAN Card / Driving License / Voter ID / Indian passport and may be required to share the said documents with Amazon as and when requested.

The selected participants will automatically forfeit their claim to the Prize if they do not meet the eligibility criteria or do not comply with these T&Cs. Further, all selected participants will need to claim the Prize within 30 days from the Notification Date, failing which such selected participant will be construed to have forfeited the Prize.

The procedure of claiming the Prize will be as instructed by Amazon, wherein you may be required to visit appropriate web-links and provide requisite details. Each Prize will be awarded “AS IS” and WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, express or implied (including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose). There are no cash or other prize alternatives available in whole or in part.

Amazon Quiz Contest December 24 Details

Amazon quiz today’s prize – Samsung Galaxy Tab Quiz Timings – 8 AM to 12 PM Winners List to be Declare on – 30 January 2019 Today’s Questions And Answers Question 1: According to Google, what was India’s most-searched term of 2019?

Answer: Cricket World Cup

Question 2: Which 2019 video game revolves around various incidents that happen in the fiction country of Urzikstan?

Answer: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Question 3: The westernmost point of India falls in which state?

Answer: Gujarat

Question 4: Which popular actor born on 21st December 1963, played a negative role for the first time in the movie Shikari in 2000?

Answer: Govinda

Question 5: How do we better know Paul David Hewson, who with his group put up a memorable show at the DY Patil Stadium on December 15th, 2019? (Hint: U2 performed on 15th December in Mumbai).

Answer: Bono

How to play?

Step 1: Sign in to the Amazon App. In case you are not signed in, you will be directed to the sign in page.

Step 2: There will be a total of 5 questions. Answer all 5 questions correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Step 3: Getting any question wrong makes you ineligible for the lucky draw. You can try again next day for a new prize.

Amazon Quiz Contest Terms

1. This Contest commenced on 8th December 2019 From 8:00:00 A.M. (IST) To 12:59:59 P.M.

2. In order to be eligible for the Contest, during the Contest Period you must sign-in to or sign-up from an account on the Amazon.in App.

3. Once you have signed-in to the Amazon.in App, you can participate by navigating to the page where 5 (five) questions will be posted during the entire Contest Period.

4. Thereafter, if you answer all the quiz questions correctly, you will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.

5. The draw of lots will be carried out during the Contest Period for the questions and a total of 1 participant will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots.

6. The declared lucky winner(s) will be eligible for winning Exciting Prizes.