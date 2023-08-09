Home

Technology

Amazon Sale 2023: Check Out Best-Selling Headphones From boAt, OnePlus, PTron

Amazon Sale 2023: Check Out Best-Selling Headphones From boAt, OnePlus, PTron

Amazon With blockbuster deals and incredible offers on top brands, use your purchasing power and elevate your tech game. Check out unbeatable headphones at amazing discounts

Amazon Sale 2023: Check Out Best-Selling Headphones From Boat, OnePlus, pTron

Amazon Sale 2023: Amazon is offering a range of exciting offers across categories, including a much-loved realm of headphones from top brands like Oneplus, boAt, Realme and more. These headsets are equipped with premium features such as enhanced bass quality, high-definition sound and more. Let’s delve into the best headphone deals that will elevate your audio experience without breaking the bank.

Trending Now

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offers up to 25dB of active noise cancellation to bring you the best sound experience without interruption

These buds come with a 12.4mm driver unit that delivers crisp and clear sound

It has a BassWave algorithm that endows deep and broad bass to earbuds with clarity.

It gives you access to choose how heavy or light you want your sound via the sound master equalizer’s, offering 3 unique audio profiles- Bold, Bass & Serenade functionality>

Listen to music all day long with OnePlus Nord Buds 2

These headphones are priced at just Rs 2,799





Buy Now

Enjoy playtime of up to 50hrs with boAt Airdopes Atom 81

Its Quad Mics cancels out unwanted background voice during voice calls

Delve into an auditory experience with its 13mm audio drivers and 20Hz-20KHz frequency

These headphones ensure that you have a lag-free entertainment experience with Beast Mode for low latency

This device is equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.3 for faster connectivity.

These airdrops are offered at a price of Rs 1,099

Buy Now

The JBL C100SI allows you to choose from 3 sizes of ear tips (S, M, L) that give you the most comfortable listening experience.

It comes with a 1.2-metre cable length and noise-cancelling microphone

Experience extra deep bass with a 20-20kHz frequency range, and 3dBSPL driver frequency

It comes with a o ne-button universal remote with Mic

These JBL headphones are available at a price of Rs 598

Buy Now

Experience immersive stereo sound, deep bass, and smart touch control with PTron Bassbuds Du

This device comes with 13MM large dynamic driver and strong 10M wireless connectivity

This device offers a snug-fit design, a built-in HD Mic for Clear Call Quality and passive noise cancellation

Enjoy up to 32 Hours of Total Playtime with the charging case.

It also offers IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Buy Now

Stream your favourite episodes on the virtue of a playback time of up to 42 hours with boAt Airdopes 141

This device incorporates a built-in mic on each earbud with noise cancellation tech that ensures smooth delivery of your voice via voice calls

Delve into your cherished immersive auditory time with the ASAP charge feature that offers up to 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge

These buds come protected with an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance

The boAt Airdopes 141 are offered at a price of Rs 1,199

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES