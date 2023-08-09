Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Amazon Sale 2023: Check Out Best-Selling Headphones From boAt, OnePlus, PTron
Amazon With blockbuster deals and incredible offers on top brands, use your purchasing power and elevate your tech game. Check out unbeatable headphones at amazing discounts
Amazon Sale 2023: Amazon is offering a range of exciting offers across categories, including a much-loved realm of headphones from top brands like Oneplus, boAt, Realme and more. These headsets are equipped with premium features such as enhanced bass quality, high-definition sound and more. Let’s delve into the best headphone deals that will elevate your audio experience without breaking the bank.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2
- The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offers up to 25dB of active noise cancellation to bring you the best sound experience without interruption
- These buds come with a 12.4mm driver unit that delivers crisp and clear sound
- It has a BassWave algorithm that endows deep and broad bass to earbuds with clarity.
- It gives you access to choose how heavy or light you want your sound via the sound master equalizer’s, offering 3 unique audio profiles- Bold, Bass & Serenade functionality>
- Listen to music all day long with OnePlus Nord Buds 2
- These headphones are priced at just Rs 2,799
boAt Airdopes Atom 81
- Enjoy playtime of up to 50hrs with boAt Airdopes Atom 81
- Its Quad Mics cancels out unwanted background voice during voice calls
- Delve into an auditory experience with its 13mm audio drivers and 20Hz-20KHz frequency
- These headphones ensure that you have a lag-free entertainment experience with Beast Mode for low latency
- This device is equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.3 for faster connectivity.
- These airdrops are offered at a price of Rs 1,099
JBL C100SI
- The JBL C100SI allows you to choose from 3 sizes of ear tips (S, M, L) that give you the most comfortable listening experience.
- It comes with a 1.2-metre cable length and noise-cancelling microphone
- Experience extra deep bass with a 20-20kHz frequency range, and 3dBSPL driver frequency
- It comes with a one-button universal remote with Mic
- These JBL headphones are available at a price of Rs 598
PTron Bassbuds Duo
- Experience immersive stereo sound, deep bass, and smart touch control with PTron Bassbuds Du
- This device comes with 13MM large dynamic driver and strong 10M wireless connectivity
- This device offers a snug-fit design, a built-in HD Mic for Clear Call Quality and passive noise cancellation
- Enjoy up to 32 Hours of Total Playtime with the charging case.
- It also offers IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.
boAt Airdopes 141
- Stream your favourite episodes on the virtue of a playback time of up to 42 hours with boAt Airdopes 141
- This device incorporates a built-in mic on each earbud with noise cancellation tech that ensures smooth delivery of your voice via voice calls
- Delve into your cherished immersive auditory time with the ASAP charge feature that offers up to 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge
- These buds come protected with an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance
- The boAt Airdopes 141 are offered at a price of Rs 1,199
