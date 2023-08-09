Home

Technology

Amazon Sale 2023: Get 32-Inch Smart TVs From Samsung, LG, Xiaomi Under Rs 15,000

Amazon Sale 2023: Get 32-Inch Smart TVs From Samsung, LG, Xiaomi Under Rs 15,000

This Amazon Sale, discover incredible deals on 32-inch Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and avail discounts of up to 60% off!

Experience the ultimate blend of affordability and technology at the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023. Elevate your entertainment with a wide range of 32-inches Smart TVs from renowned brands.

Amazon Sale 2023: Experience the ultimate blend of affordability and technology at the Amazon Sale 2023. Elevate your entertainment with a wide range of 32-inches Smart TVs from renowned brands like Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, all priced under Rs 15,000. Discover cutting-edge features, vibrant displays, and seamless connectivity options, making your TV viewing experience truly remarkable. Upgrade without breaking the bank – shop now and seize the best deals on Smart TVs that redefine entertainment.

Trending Now

Immerse in HD Ready (1366 x 768) Resolution with a smooth Refresh Rate of 60 Hertz and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees.

Enjoy seamless connectivity with Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports for various devices like gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and Blu-ray Players, as well as 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

Experience superior sound quality with 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and DTS-HD.

Access the world of Android TV 11 features, including PatchWall, IMDb Integration, Universal Search, 300+ Free Live Channels, Kids Mode with Parental lock, Smart Recommendations, and a Language Universe offering 15+ Languages.

Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product and an additional 1-year warranty on the Panel, provided by the brand from the date of purchase.

MI 80cm 5A Series is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999.

Buy Now

Enjoy crystal-clear visuals with HD Ready (1366×768) Resolution and a smooth Refresh Rate of 50 hertz.

Stay connected with 2 HDMI ports to link your set-top box, Blu-Ray players, or gaming console, and 1 USB port for hard drives and other USB devices.

Immerse in rich audio with 10 Watts Output from 2 Speakers, featuring DTS Virtual:X for enhanced sound quality. The Down Firing sound type ensures a captivating audio experience.

Dive into the world of Web OS Smart TV, featuring Wi-Fi, Home Dashboard, Screen Mirroring, Mini TV Browser, Multi-Tasking, and even compatibility with Office 365.

The TV’s dimensions with the stand are 739 x 472 x 168 mm.

Witness stunning visuals with Active HDR and a Flat Display Type illuminated by Slim LED Backlight Module.

Rest easy with LG’s 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty, and an additional 1 year of warranty applicable to the panel/module from the date of purchase.

Buy now at a discounted price of Rs 12,490.

Buy Now

Enjoy sharp visuals with HD Ready (1366×768) Resolution and a smooth Refresh Rate of 60 hertz.

Stay connected with 2 HDMI ports for your set-top box, Blu Ray players, or gaming console, and 1 USB port for hard drives and other USB devices.

Immerse in a dynamic audio experience with 20 Watts Output and the excellence of Dolby Digital Plus.

Experience versatility with Smart TV features that turn your TV into a Personal Computer, Music System, and Content Guide. Share your screen and enjoy Connect Share Movie.

Indulge in vibrant visuals with the LED Panel, Mega Contrast, PurColor technology, and HD Picture Quality, all wrapped in a Slim & Stylish Design.

Rest easy with a 1-year comprehensive warranty, plus an additional 1 year on the panel, offered by the brand from the date of invoice.

It is available for just Rs 11,990.

Buy Now

Upgrade your entertainment game with iFFALCON 32 inches Smart TV!

Enjoy vibrant visuals with its A+ Grade Panel and immerse yourself in Dolby Audio for an enhanced audio experience.

Connect effortlessly with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, while the 178-degree wide viewing angle ensures a clear picture from anywhere in the room.

Dive into the world of Android TV, and explore a variety of in-built apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar.

With its sleek bezel-less design, this TV brings elegance to your space.

Its 1-year warranty has you covered from the date of purchase.

iFFALCON 32 inches Bezel-less S Series is available on Amazon for Rs 8,999.

Buy Now

Enjoy stunning visuals with QLED HD Ready (1366×768) Resolution and a smooth Refresh Rate of 60 Hertz. The 178 Degree wide viewing angle ensures everyone gets a great view.

Stay connected with Dual-band Wifi and 2-way Bluetooth.

Connect your personal computer, laptop, set-top box, Blu-ray player, or gaming console using the HDMI ports (1.4 x 2, with HDMI 1 supporting ARC) and USB ports (2.0 x 2) for hard drives and other USB devices.

Immerse in a powerful sound experience with 30 Watts Output, High Fidelity Speakers featuring Dolby Audio, and 5 Sound Modes including Stadium, Standard, Movie, Music, and Speech.

Rest easy with a 2-year comprehensive warranty provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase.

It is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,499.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES