Home

Technology

Amazon Sale 2023: Get Rs 4,000 Instant Discount From HDFC Bank Cards On These TVs

Amazon Sale 2023: Get Rs 4,000 Instant Discount From HDFC Bank Cards On These TVs

This Amazon sale, upgrade your visual experience by availing an instant discount of Rs. 4000 by getting your TVs through HDFC Bank cards.

Elevate your entertainment experience with Amazon Sale 2023! Avail a generous Rs 4,000 instant discount on a range of top-notch TVs when you use your HDFC Bank card.

Amazon Sale 2023: Elevate your entertainment experience with Amazon Sale 2023! Unlock the power of stunning visuals and immersive sound while enjoying a lucrative offer. Avail a generous Rs 4,000 instant discount on a range of top-notch TVs when you use your HDFC Bank card. Upgrade your viewing pleasure and savings simultaneously with this limited-time opportunity.

Trending Now

Instant discount : Avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on this product by using any HDFC Bank Card.

: Avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on this product by using any HDFC Bank Card. Crystal Clear Visuals: Enjoy Full HD (1920×1080) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle.

Enjoy Full HD (1920×1080) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. Versatile Connectivity : Connect your devices effortlessly with 2 HDMI ports for set-top boxes, Blu-Ray players, and gaming consoles, and 2 USB ports for hard drives and other USB devices.

: Connect your devices effortlessly with 2 HDMI ports for set-top boxes, Blu-Ray players, and gaming consoles, and 2 USB ports for hard drives and other USB devices. Connect your headphones through the 3.5mm jack and link Bluetooth speakers, earphones, and TWS earphones via Bluetooth 5.0.

Immersive Sound : Indulge in powerful audio with 20 Watts stereo speakers, supported by Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and DTS-HD technologies. Experience cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos pass-through ARC port.

: Indulge in powerful audio with 20 Watts stereo speakers, supported by Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and DTS-HD technologies. Experience cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos pass-through ARC port. Enjoy popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and more from the Play Store. The TV is equipped with a quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 1GB RAM + 8GB storage for seamless performance.

Brilliant Display : Admire visuals on an A+ Grade LED panel with a vivid picture engine, ultra-bright screen, dynamic contrast, and dynamic backlight, offering unparalleled picture quality.

: Admire visuals on an A+ Grade LED panel with a vivid picture engine, ultra-bright screen, dynamic contrast, and dynamic backlight, offering unparalleled picture quality. It is available at Rs 19,999 with a discount of 43 per cent.

Buy Now

Instant discount : Avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on this product by using any HDFC Bank Card.

: Avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on this product by using any HDFC Bank Card. Spectacular Visuals: Enjoy HD Ready (1366×768) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a wide 178-degree viewing angle.

Seamless Connectivity: Connect effortlessly with dual-band Wi-Fi and two-way Bluetooth. The HDMI ports (2.0 x 2) let you link your personal computer, laptop, set-top box, Blu-ray players, speakers, or gaming console. Connect hard drives or USB devices via USB ports (2.0 x 2).

Immersive Sound: Immerse yourself with 30 Watts of powerful audio through high-fidelity speakers, featuring Dolby Audio. Choose from 5 sound modes – Stadium, Standard, Movie, Music, and Speech – to suit your preferences.

Smart TV Delight: Enjoy Google TV with content recommendations, a personalized watchlist, and your personal profile. Quick access hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

The TV features a Quad-Core Processor with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage for seamless performance.

Stunning Display: Experience 16.7 million colors, intelligent frame stabilization, HDR10 for lifelike visuals, super brightness, micro dimming, and blue light reduction.

It is available at Rs 11,999 with a discount of 43 per cent.

Buy Now

Instant discount : Avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on this product by using any HDFC Bank Card.

: Avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on this product by using any HDFC Bank Card. Crystal-Clear Visuals: Enjoy stunning HD Ready (1366 x 768) resolution, a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, and a wide 178-degree viewing angle for immersive visuals.

Seamless Connectivity: Connect effortlessly with dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports for the latest gaming consoles, set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and 2 USB ports for hard drives and other USB devices.

Immersive Sound: Immerse yourself in audio nirvana with 20 Watts of powerful output. Experience enhanced sound with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and DTS-HD.

Smart TV Awesomeness: Get personalized smart recommendations and access apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and 5000+ more from the Play Store. The Quad-core Cortex A35 processor ensures smooth performance.

Brilliant Display: Witness exceptional HD Ready clarity powered by the Vivid Picture Engine.

It is available at Rs 11,999 with a discount of 52 per cent.

Buy Now

Instant discount : Avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on this product by using any HDFC Bank Card.

: Avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on this product by using any HDFC Bank Card. Stunning Visuals: Immerse yourself in crystal-clear Full HD 1080 resolution, complemented by a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 for lifelike visuals. Enjoy a wide 178-degree viewing angle for a theater-like experience.

Seamless Connectivity: Experience seamless dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports for connecting set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and 1 USB port for hard drives and more.

Immersive Sound: Enjoy a rich audio experience with 20 Watts of powerful output, enhanced by Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround.

Smart TV Brilliance: Personalize with up to 6 user profiles, monitor data usage, and access popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar from the Fire TV Appstore.

Power-Packed Performance: Dive into Amlogic 11th Gen processing power with a 2.0 GHz Multicore processor, 1.5GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage. Experience stunning Full HD visuals and HDR 10 quality, all powered by the Lucent Picture Engine.

It is available at Rs 21,990 with a discount of 44 per cent.

Buy Now

Instant discount : Avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on this product by using any HDFC Bank Card.

: Avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on this product by using any HDFC Bank Card. Stunning 4K Clarity: Immerse yourself in breathtaking visuals with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840×2160) and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, ensuring every frame is a masterpiece.

Seamless Connectivity: Stay connected with built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports for all your devices, and 2 USB ports for versatile connectivity.

Immersive Sound: Enjoy powerful audio with 20 Watts output, a 2.0 Ch Speaker system, and AI Sound with Virtual Surround 5.1 up-mix.

Smart TV Excellence: Enjoy unlimited OTT app support including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

Brilliant Display: Feast your eyes on the brilliance of 4K Ultra HD LED Display, complemented by a slim design that adds style to your space. Elevate your content with the 4K Upscaler, ensuring even non-4K content looks impressive.

Robust Performance: Experience smooth operation with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB storage. Dive into lifelike visuals with HDR 10 support, and access your favourite OTT apps effortlessly.

It is available at Rs 39,999 with a discount of 43 per cent.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES